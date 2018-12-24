Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientificinc (TMO) by 3.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 1,816 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,659 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.90M, down from 46,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientificinc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $7.32 during the last trading session, reaching $208.47. About 1.71M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 27.72% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Phononic Solid-State Refrigeration and Freezer Technology for Life Sciences and Healthcare Now Available Exclusively Through Thermo Fisher Scientific; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT INC – ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC. TO COLLABORATE TOGETHER COMMERCIALLY; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Also Will Manage $100M in Cash for Future Investments; 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence; 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.68-$10.88; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Net $579M

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Inc Md (EGBN) by 49.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 14,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,596 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.26 million, up from 29,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Eagle Bancorp Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $45.74. About 70,057 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has declined 7.87% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EGBN News: 18/04/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 13% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OVER SAME PERIOD IN 2017 ($75.8 MLN VERSUS $66.9 MLN); 18/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces 32% Increase in Net Income for First Quarter of 2018 Over 2017 and Total Assets of $7.7 Billion; 18/05/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP 1Q NON-INTEREST INCOME $5.3M; 05/03/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP NAMES NORMAN R. POZEZ VICE CHAIRMAN; 24/04/2018 – EagleBank Mortgage Lenders Gonzalez and Pirzadeh Stand Out in National Mortgage Industry Rankings; 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain; 18/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp (Maryland) 1Q EPS $1.04; 03/04/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Eagle Bancorp, Inc; 19/04/2018 – Time for Ron Paul $EGBN to come clean on this conference call about all the loans to his companies and his “blind” trust. Also, what contact has the bank had with federal agencies?

Among 6 analysts covering Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Eagle Bancorp had 16 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) on Thursday, February 9 to “Buy” rating. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of EGBN in report on Monday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, January 19, the company rating was upgraded by Stephens. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) rating on Friday, August 4. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Hold” rating and $6400 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Tuesday, October 3. Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $63.0 target in Monday, December 4 report. Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded the shares of EGBN in report on Wednesday, December 2 to “Market Perform” rating. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of EGBN in report on Thursday, December 21 with “Buy” rating. Boenning & Scattergood maintained Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) on Thursday, July 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 19 by Boenning & Scattergood.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 11,305 shares to 81,880 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 12,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,483 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.75 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 26 investors sold EGBN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 22.98 million shares or 1.54% less from 23.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested in 140,156 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 0.02% or 162,648 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Bontempo Ohly Mgmt Ltd has 20,318 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Phocas Fincl has 0.79% invested in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Moreover, D E Shaw And Incorporated has 0% invested in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) for 12,632 shares. Veritable LP reported 40,494 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 26 shares. Clarivest Asset Lc holds 0.04% or 43,038 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bank holds 0% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) or 56,532 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.02% stake. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). 11,738 were reported by Lucas Cap Management. Stevens Cap L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,443 shares.

More notable recent Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank OZK Leads Regional Banks Down – Seeking Alpha” on October 23, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EGBN vs. CBU: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on December 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) CEO Ron Paul on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2018. More interesting news about Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eagle Bancorp +1.4% on move to SmallCap 600; NSP to MidCap 400 – Seeking Alpha” published on November 13, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Gabelli Identifies Potential Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Acquirers, Says Stock Pullback An Overreaction – Benzinga” with publication date: August 27, 2018.

Among 19 analysts covering Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Thermo Fisher Scientific had 72 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, October 23. On Thursday, January 7 the stock rating was initiated by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. BTIG Research reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $180 target in Friday, July 22 report. On Wednesday, October 11 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, May 3. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, October 10 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 28 by Leerink Swann. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, January 18. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 17 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, October 2.

More important recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Thermo Fisher Scientific declares $0.17 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on November 08, 2018, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) – Q3 Earnings Preview: Thermo Fisher Scientific – Benzinga”, Fool.com published: “Stock Market Power Rankings: YouTube Catches Something Viral – The Motley Fool” on December 24, 2018. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Achaogen (AKAO), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Report FDA Clearance and Launch of QMS Plazomicin Immunoassay – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 41 investors sold TMO shares while 434 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 333.46 million shares or 0.38% more from 332.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Atria invested 0.08% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Univest Of Pennsylvania has 18,881 shares. Washington Trust Bancorp accumulated 1.21% or 33,257 shares. 172,522 were reported by Washington Trust Communication. Victory Capital Inc reported 25,208 shares. 936 are owned by Coldstream Mngmt Inc. Chem Bank & Trust invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Profund Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.15% or 16,629 shares in its portfolio. Glenview Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 2.21 million shares for 3.43% of their portfolio. Scott Selber holds 1.03% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 8,540 shares. Baldwin Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.57% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 5,061 are held by First Bankshares Of Hutchinson. Needham Inv Mgmt Limited Liability holds 74,500 shares. Charter Tru, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 17,538 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Group Inc Inc Limited Co holds 2.36% or 37,209 shares in its portfolio.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $39.04 million activity. 4,772 shares were sold by Jacks Tyler, worth $1.14 million. Herrema Gregory J. also sold $4.26M worth of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Thursday, November 29. 125,520 shares were sold by CASPER MARC N, worth $31.07M.

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97 million and $259.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc Shs Issued (NYSE:XYL) by 17,653 shares to 24,453 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.