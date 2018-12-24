Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 4.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 141,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.89 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $153.08 million, down from 3.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.25% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $41.32. About 1.24 million shares traded or 20.91% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has declined 13.21% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 5,943 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,057 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.15 million, down from 51,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 11/04/2018 – WhiteHat Security Announces New Crash Course Series to Strengthen Application Security Expertise Among Developers and Security Practitioners; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Piper Jaffray Lowers Tempur Sealy (NYSE:TPX) Price Target, Says Mattress Firm Gained Market Share With ‘Aggressive’ Promotions – Benzinga” on March 12, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Tempur Sealy (NYSE:TPX) Benefits From Mattress Firm (NASDAQ:MFRM)’s Woes, Wedbush Says – Benzinga” published on February 07, 2018, Cnbc.com published: “Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: BABA, JCP, KORS, TPX & more – CNBC” on October 03, 2018. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TempurSealy: A Silver Lining To Its Recent Troubles – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tempur Sealy: Decent Risk-Reward, But Tread With Caution – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 02, 2018.

Among 20 analysts covering Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Tempur Sealy International Inc had 58 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Topeka Capital Markets initiated Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) on Tuesday, May 24 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, November 2. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Monday, September 25 with “Buy”. UBS upgraded Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) rating on Wednesday, October 3. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $55 target. Nomura downgraded the shares of TPX in report on Monday, January 30 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was downgraded by Suntrust Robinson to “Sell” on Monday, January 30. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 28 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, November 3 by SunTrust. The stock of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, October 6 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 27 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $538.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 820,415 shares to 3.64 million shares, valued at $24.37 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 20.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.79 per share. TPX’s profit will be $51.78 million for 10.87 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.86% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. 59,162 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares with value of $6.43 million were sold by Capossela Christopher C. Shares for $13.09M were sold by Hood Amy on Friday, August 31. Shares for $21.70M were sold by Nadella Satya. 36,500 shares valued at $4.06M were sold by Hogan Kathleen T on Thursday, November 8.

