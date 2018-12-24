Maplelane Capital Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (Call) (MSFT) stake by 67.86% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 950,000 shares as Microsoft Corp (Call) (MSFT)’s stock declined 1.64%. The Maplelane Capital Llc holds 450,000 shares with $51.47 million value, down from 1.40 million last quarter. Microsoft Corp (Call) now has $754.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud; 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease; 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet; 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 25/04/2018 – LiveU and Griiip Team Up to Create Dynamic Cost-Effective Live Broadcasting for Entry-Level Formula Motorsports; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology

Terril Brothers Inc increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 7.73% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Terril Brothers Inc acquired 21,890 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock declined 18.04%. The Terril Brothers Inc holds 304,899 shares with $21.87 million value, up from 283,009 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $122.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.88% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.24. About 12,300 shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation to Attend Citi’s Chemicals Conference; 04/04/2018 – IBS SAYS CITI, RENAISSANCE CAPITAL ACT AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS, SOVA CAPITAL ACTS AS JOINT BOOKRUNNER, ALFA-BANK AS RETAIL MANAGER; 15/03/2018 – Citigroup CEO earns 369 times average employee; 26/04/2018 – Mobile Banking One of Top Three Most Used Apps by Americans, 2018 Citi Mobile Banking Study Reveals; 16/04/2018 – Inghams Group Target Lifted to A$3.90 from A$3.60 by Citi; 21/03/2018 – CITIBANK – HAS RAISED ITS BASE LENDING RATE TO 4.75% FROM 4.50%; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR QCOM DEAL TO BREAK DUE TO APPROVAL FROM CHINA GIVEN THE TRADE WAR; 18/04/2018 – CITI’S CORPORATE BANK APPOINTMENTS DISCLOSED BY ROBERTS IN MEMO; 18/04/2018 – Citi 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $34,605 activity. 500 shares were sold by AKRAM RAJA, worth $34,605 on Thursday, July 19.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Citigroup had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 27 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, July 16. On Monday, July 16 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperformer”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, December 7 with “Outperform”. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Mercantile Tru has 0.04% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2,850 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 2,270 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability invested in 15,776 shares. Round Table Ltd Liability has 0.15% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 6,044 shares. Sandy Spring State Bank accumulated 30,257 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Wasatch has invested 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Asset Mngmt One Co Limited holds 4.14 million shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Comerica Secs Inc has 10,550 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 1.75% or 133,431 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 2.82 million shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System owns 0.21% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 206,515 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability holds 0.81% or 121,970 shares in its portfolio. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.96M shares. Channing Cap Management Ltd stated it has 142,125 shares. Tiemann Inv Lc holds 3,815 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.

Maplelane Capital Llc increased New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (Call) (NYSE:EDU) stake by 460,000 shares to 650,000 valued at $48.11 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Electronic Arts Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:EA) stake by 1.04 million shares and now owns 1.40M shares. Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) was raised too.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. BROD FRANK H had sold 20,000 shares worth $2.15 million on Wednesday, October 31. $4.06 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Hogan Kathleen T on Thursday, November 8. $422,000 worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were sold by Capossela Christopher C. On Friday, October 26 the insider Nadella Satya sold $21.70 million. $13.09 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were sold by Hood Amy.