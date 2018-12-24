The Crypto coin SoilCoin (SOIL) had -2.08% drop on December 23-24

It was bad day for SoilCoin (SOIL), as it declined by $-4.24322999999999E-05 or -2.08%, touching $0.0019943181. International Crypto Experts believe that SoilCoin (SOIL) is looking for the $0.00219374991 goal. According to 3 analysts could reach $0.00333757045083427. The highest price was $0.0020367504 and lowest of $0.0019943181 for December 23-24. The open was $0.0020367504. It last traded at Cryptopia exchange.

For a month, SoilCoin (SOIL) tokens went down -19.16% from $0.002467 for coin. For 100 days SOIL is down -78.47% from $0.009261. It traded at $0.01933 200 days ago. SoilCoin (SOIL) has 5.70M coins mined with the market cap $11,372. It has 30.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 10/09/2015. The Crypto SOIL has PoW proof type and operates under Dagger algorithm.

SOILcoin uses Dagger algorithm to allow the creation of Smart Contracts and Dapps while still allowing Developers to create this features for a lower cost, when buying and transfering SOIL, than other cryptocurrencies that use similar technology (like Ethereum). SoilCoin allows any cryptocurrency protocol to be ran on the SOIL blockchain as a deployed smart contract hosting its own token.