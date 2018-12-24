Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 11.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 9,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,185 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.88M, up from 86,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.66. About 2.27M shares traded or 183.52% up from the average. SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 30.44% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M; 21/03/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q EPS 86C; 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION; 12/03/2018 – Something curious between SEI Investments Co. and the SEC (published 18-Jan) $SEIC; 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CAIS Selects SEI to Provide An Innovative Front-Office Technology Solution for Alternative Investment Platform; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ SEI Investments Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEIC); 12/03/2018 – Demand for More Personalized Advice Prompts Financial Advisors to Shift Towards Coplanning Model, SEI Research Shows

Front Barnett Associates Llc decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co (TIF) by 9.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc sold 8,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,235 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.12 million, down from 94,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $75.78. About 3.09M shares traded or 46.40% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 10.90% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures $280M; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co.’s Six Priorities Under Alessandro Bogliolo; 05/04/2018 – Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Hiring of Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk; 25/05/2018 – Luxury jeweler $TIF just had its best week ever! Is Tiffany’s shining rally set to continue?; 21/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q Adj EPS $1.67; 27/03/2018 – United States Diamond Engagement Ring Market 2018-2022 With Focus On Online Mode – Key Players are Amazon, Blue Nile, Signet Jeweler Limited & Tiffany & Co – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $110 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – MANAGEMENT UPDATES ITS FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 05/04/2018 – Impac Mortgage Holdings Hires Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy, and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk Officer

Court Place Advisors Llc, which manages about $189.65 million and $263.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 2,725 shares to 15,390 shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $26.85 million activity. WEST ALFRED P JR sold 212,995 shares worth $11.38 million. The insider Ujobai Joseph P sold $940,800.

Among 8 analysts covering SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. SEI Investments had 28 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, July 23. The rating was upgraded by Wood on Wednesday, October 24 to “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 17 by Mizuho. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6000 target in Wednesday, July 26 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, November 10 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The company was downgraded on Thursday, January 28 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. On Thursday, April 12 the stock rating was downgraded by William Blair to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, October 20 with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 4 report. The stock of SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, September 3 by Wood.

More important recent SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Relative Strength Alert For SEI Investments – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “SEI Investments declares $0.33 dividend – Seeking Alpha”, Prnewswire.com published: “Financial Advisors Expect Market Downturn in 2019, According to SEI New Year’s Resolutions Survey – PRNewswire” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) was released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is SEI Investments (SEIC) Down 5.3% Since Its Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 25, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 30 investors sold SEIC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 105.46 million shares or 0.21% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ww Asset Mgmt owns 8,341 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 48,700 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Incorporated owns 70,249 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 46,223 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Captrust reported 0% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 380,029 shares. Moors Cabot owns 33,501 shares. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC). Dnb Asset Management As reported 123,042 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Commerce Limited has 8,362 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & reported 111,152 shares stake. Leavell holds 0.07% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 10,500 shares. Comerica Bancorporation has 0.04% invested in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC). South State holds 6,208 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 40,000 shares or 0.42% of the stock.

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on March, 15. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 2.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.67 per share. TIF’s profit will be $208.44 million for 11.08 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.08% EPS growth.