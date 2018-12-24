Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Cousins Property (CUZ) by 2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 46,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.26M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.07M, down from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Cousins Property for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 7.99 million shares traded or 84.29% up from the average. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 11.00% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC SAYS 2018 NET INCOME AND FFO GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone To Board Of Directors; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 15C; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 19c; 19/03/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES BOOSTS DIV TO $0.065 FROM $0.06; EST. $0.06; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 13/03/2018 Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q FFO 15c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone to Bd of Directors

Burney Co increased its stake in Timken Co (TKR) by 96.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 10,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,758 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.09 million, up from 11,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Timken Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $35.66. About 1.21M shares traded or 81.32% up from the average. The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has declined 24.42% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.42% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 19/03/2018 – Timken Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $3.50-Adj EPS $3.60; 19/03/2018 – Timken: Improved Outlook Driven by Higher Demand Across Industrial, Off-Highway and Heavy Truck Sectors; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO – IMPROVED 2018 OUTLOOK DRIVEN BY HIGHER DEMAND ACROSS INDUSTRIAL, OFF-HIGHWAY AND HEAVY TRUCK SECTORS; 01/05/2018 – Timken Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.00; 20/04/2018 – DJ Timken Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TKR); 01/05/2018 – Timken Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS of $3.20-$3.3; 08/05/2018 – Timken Raises Quarter Dividend to 28c Vs. 27c; 01/05/2018 – TIMKEN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.01, EST. 84C; 27/03/2018 – On Steel Tariffs, It’s Timken vs. Timken

Among 6 analysts covering Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cousins Properties had 16 analyst reports since November 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, February 8. On Wednesday, August 17 the stock rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”. On Monday, September 18 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 10 by Bank of America. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Monday, December 4 to “Buy”. On Tuesday, August 1 the stock rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, May 16 by Robert W. Baird. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 2 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, July 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, October 18 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.25, from 1.45 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 20 investors sold CUZ shares while 67 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 406.62 million shares or 5.04% less from 428.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bluecrest reported 0% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 956,785 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 166,493 shares for 0% of their portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council stated it has 0.03% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 70,966 shares. 1,766 were accumulated by Synovus Financial. The New Jersey-based Systematic Financial Mngmt LP has invested 0.13% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Citigroup holds 0% or 377,115 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.02% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Advisory Net Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 244 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 954,092 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 678,201 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.03% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Cohen & Steers has 17.24 million shares. Frontier Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 6.09M shares.

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $67.25 million for 12.45 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Austin’s astonishing office market â€” the biggest owners, the largest deals – Austin Business Journal” on November 26, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern completes long and sometimes bumpy ride to relocate headquarters to Atlanta – Atlanta Business Chronicle – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on December 14, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “The Insider: Atlanta C-Suites converge for annual meeting (Photos) – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Energy co. moves headquarters to San Felipe Plaza on heels of $2B deal – Houston Business Journal” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Plans for Norfolk Southernâ€™s Atlanta HQ to be unveiled – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

More important recent The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “46 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on December 03, 2018, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 3, 2018 – Benzinga”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Timken to acquire Cone Drive – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2018. More interesting news about The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Timken Has Immediate 40% Upside, Longer-Term 100% Upside Potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2018.

Among 11 analysts covering The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. The Timken Company had 34 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 8 by Bank of America. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) on Wednesday, August 1 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Evercore given on Monday, November 7. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $53.0 target in Thursday, October 5 report. As per Monday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Avondale. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Avondale given on Monday, July 11. Jefferies upgraded the shares of TKR in report on Thursday, January 18 to “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, January 20 by Jefferies. Bank of America maintained The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) on Tuesday, May 22 with “Underperform” rating. Jefferies maintained The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) rating on Tuesday, May 30. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $4500 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 21 investors sold TKR shares while 97 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 58.45 million shares or 0.12% less from 58.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Farmers Merchants Incorporated reported 151 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 71,085 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorp Of invested 0.01% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Bragg Fincl Advisors Inc has invested 0.19% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Aperio Gp Lc invested 0.01% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Fulton Bancshares Na reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Hsbc Public Limited Company stated it has 0.01% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Phocas Corporation holds 101,570 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Camarda Financial Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 412 shares. Brookstone Cap Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 10,745 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa has 27,969 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street Corporation accumulated 2.17M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 15,977 shares stake. Connable Office reported 6,969 shares. Dana Inv Advisors reported 0.09% stake.