Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) by 7.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 69,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 901,245 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $62.73 million, down from 971,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $57.52. About 746,990 shares traded or 30.29% up from the average. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 8.09% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.09% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 14.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc bought 23,414 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,064 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.35M, up from 160,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $32.13. About 1,550 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.03% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 10/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – INTRODUCES IRON CLOUD FOR VIDEO; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Transaction to Result in Modest AFFO Dilution of About 0.5% in 2018; 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone; 22/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN TO BUY ARTEX FINE ARTS SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Deal Provides 11 Megawatts of Existing Data Center Capacity; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IRON MOUNTAIN INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Cont Ops EPS 16c; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud for Video, a Secure and Scalable Cloud-based Solution for Managing Video Content

Among 17 analysts covering Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Armstrong World Industries had 40 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, November 2 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the shares of AWI in report on Thursday, January 5 to “Sector Weight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, October 9. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, April 4. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Hold” on Tuesday, September 19. The rating was initiated by Jefferies with “Hold” on Tuesday, December 12. RBC Capital Markets maintained Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) on Tuesday, November 1 with “Sector Perform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, May 16 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, December 16. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, January 20 by Barclays Capital.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $214.70 million activity. $2.51M worth of stock was sold by Hershey Mark A on Thursday, September 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AWI shares while 65 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 47.25 million shares or 7.56% less from 51.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 0% or 8,641 shares. Franklin Inc owns 51,188 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd holds 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) or 91 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corp holds 43,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Schwab Charles Mngmt Inc invested in 314,727 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 7,192 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 0% or 47,000 shares in its portfolio. Golden Gate Private Equity accumulated 83,750 shares. Catalyst Limited Liability accumulated 11,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Advisory Research Inc reported 0.42% stake. Fort LP has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication holds 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 244 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 8,520 shares. 25,859 are held by Advsr Asset. Argent Trust, a Tennessee-based fund reported 7,013 shares.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 68.00% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.5 per share. AWI’s profit will be $41.63 million for 17.12 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.34, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 26 investors sold IRM shares while 120 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 241.45 million shares or 2.25% more from 236.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Gideon Capital Advisors has 0.29% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). The Iowa-based Dubuque Comml Bank And Trust has invested 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). 365,064 are held by Axa. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Fifth Third Bank accumulated 475 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0% or 13,464 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na has invested 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Orleans Mgmt La invested in 0.58% or 24,543 shares. Massachusetts-based Putnam Ltd Co has invested 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Liberty Mutual Grp Inc Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Bp Public Limited Com invested in 0.03% or 32,000 shares. Architects Inc reported 100 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited holds 0% or 102 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 40,226 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM), 3 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Iron Mountain Incorporated had 18 analyst reports since October 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold” on Friday, October 26. The stock of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 18 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) on Friday, September 1 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of IRM in report on Thursday, August 24 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, October 30. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 5 by Robert W. Baird. Goldman Sachs initiated it with “Buy” rating and $4100 target in Tuesday, March 27 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, October 20 report. Robert W. Baird maintained Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) on Wednesday, October 25 with “Neutral” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) on Friday, February 16 with “Buy” rating.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $123,602 activity. 1,750 shares were sold by Brown Stuart B, worth $61,915.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc, which manages about $614.70M and $296.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 32,046 shares to 62,041 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.