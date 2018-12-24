Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) is expected to pay $0.11 on Jan 25, 2019. (NYSE:TOL) shareholders before Jan 10, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Toll Brothers Inc’s current price of $31.14 translates into 0.35% yield. Toll Brothers Inc’s dividend has Jan 11, 2019 as record date. Dec 12, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.95% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $31.14. About 5.46 million shares traded or 86.61% up from the average. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has declined 31.68% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – SEES THIRD-QUARTER ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN OF 23.4% OF REVENUES; 13/03/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 11C FROM 8C, EST. 8C; 08/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) Investors; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Rev $1.6B; 23/05/2018 – STARR CAPITAL GETS LIMITED INJUNCTION VS TOLL BROTHERS IN SUIT; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROS CEO SEES POTENTIAL TO DOUBLE MULTIFAMILY BUSINESS; 13/03/2018 – Toll Brothers Announces Cash Dividend; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS CONCLUDES QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Reports FY 2018 2nd Qtr Results

Among 4 analysts covering Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Sage Therapeutics had 5 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of SAGE in report on Monday, November 5 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) rating on Thursday, October 11. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $230 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 13 with “Overweight”. See Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) latest ratings:

13/11/2018 Broker: Leerink Swann Rating: Underperform New Target: $80 Initiates Coverage On

05/11/2018 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $259 New Target: $261 Maintain

11/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $228 New Target: $230 Maintain

06/08/2018 Broker: PiperJaffray Rating: Overweight New Target: $206 Initiates Coverage On

13/07/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $225 New Target: $228 Maintain

Since August 23, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 insider sales for $1.64 million activity. BOEHNE EDWARD G sold $639,950 worth of stock or 17,000 shares. BRAEMER RICHARD J had sold 15,000 shares worth $571,872. Another trade for 5,539 shares valued at $178,255 was made by SHAPIRO PAUL E on Friday, December 14. Yearley Douglas C. Jr. sold $251,931 worth of stock. GARVEY CHRISTINE bought $269 worth of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) on Friday, August 24.

Among 6 analysts covering Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Toll Brothers had 8 analyst reports since August 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, December 3 with “Underweight”. The stock of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, October 22. Barclays Capital maintained Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) on Friday, September 14 with “Underweight” rating. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, December 6. Wedbush maintained Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) rating on Thursday, December 6. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $36 target. The company was upgraded on Thursday, October 25 by Evercore. Bank of America maintained Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) rating on Wednesday, August 22. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $63 target. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Thursday, October 18 to “Neutral”.

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.59 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It has a 6.42 P/E ratio. It also manufactures and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.23, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 36 investors sold Toll Brothers, Inc. shares while 117 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 120.37 million shares or 2.38% more from 117.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Ltd owns 26,500 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Raymond James And holds 46,448 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Dudley And Shanley has 4.27% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 683,525 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd accumulated 22,850 shares. 298,145 were accumulated by Gateway Advisers Limited Liability. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 12 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp owns 12.18M shares. Victory Cap Mngmt stated it has 0% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Kbc Group Inc Nv invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Citigroup Incorporated holds 686,986 shares. Investment House Ltd Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Mark Asset Mngmt Corporation has 2.06% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 264,162 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns stated it has 40,561 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Girard Prtn owns 731 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $3.84 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus , as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.56, from 1.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold Sage Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 46.64 million shares or 0.64% less from 46.94 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 181,126 shares. Atria Invests Limited Liability accumulated 1,535 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.04% stake. Rmb Cap Management Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 12,293 shares. Kepos L P invested in 8,879 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 75,593 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.08% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) or 67,176 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 33,350 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 137 are owned by Tradewinds Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Fred Alger Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 19,989 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.02% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Ra Cap Limited Liability Co reported 350,933 shares stake. Aperio Grp Lc holds 2,282 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 3,288 shares. Moreover, Da Davidson & Company has 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 1,536 shares.

The stock decreased 3.26% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $81.94. About 940,708 shares traded or 111.56% up from the average. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 17.03% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.03% the S&P500.