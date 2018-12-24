Chemed Corp (CHE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.05, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 135 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 125 cut down and sold equity positions in Chemed Corp. The funds in our database now have: 13.49 million shares, down from 13.97 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Chemed Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 2 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 107 Increased: 82 New Position: 53.

Tompkins Financial Corp increased Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) stake by 5.84% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired 6,568 shares as Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.45%. The Tompkins Financial Corp holds 119,077 shares with $5.79M value, up from 112,509 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc Com now has $188.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92M shares traded or 203.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $27.41 million activity. The insider Goeckeler David sold 63,050 shares worth $3.00M. 70,000 shares valued at $3.32M were sold by Kramer Kelly A. on Thursday, November 29. The insider Tan Irving sold $3.24M. $1.52 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by BHATT PRAT on Friday, November 23. $196,324 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by CHANDLER MARK D. The insider WEST STEVEN M sold $1.20M. 217,420 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares with value of $10.28 million were sold by Robbins Charles.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wall Street Access Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 25,602 shares or 1.62% of the stock. Lafayette has invested 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Crestwood Grp Ltd Com invested in 747,494 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 14,397 shares. 389 are owned by Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Cap Interest Investors has 2.20 million shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.83% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jfs Wealth Limited Com holds 6,269 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Highlander Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.97% or 72,729 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 104.74M shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. New Jersey-based Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.26% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Boltwood Capital Management reported 12,874 shares. Charter has 0.54% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 98,607 shares. 15,848 were accumulated by New England Invest & Retirement Grp Inc. First Commonwealth Pa owns 27,043 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Cisco Systems had 10 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura downgraded the shares of CSCO in report on Friday, December 14 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 4 by Morgan Stanley. Robert W. Baird initiated the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, November 29 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, November 15. Credit Suisse maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, August 16. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $43 target. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, August 16. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, November 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, November 15 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, November 15, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Analysts await Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $3.27 earnings per share, up 18.48% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.76 per share. CHE’s profit will be $52.36M for 20.51 P/E if the $3.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Chemed Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.51% EPS growth.

Riverbridge Partners Llc holds 2.62% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation for 489,497 shares. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owns 265,993 shares or 2.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copeland Capital Management Llc has 1.89% invested in the company for 97,897 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has invested 1.26% in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 43,542 shares.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.30 billion. It operates through two divisions, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It has a 21.9 P/E ratio. The firm offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

The stock increased 0.28% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $268.22. About 222,783 shares traded or 119.12% up from the average. Chemed Corporation (CHE) has risen 26.68% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 14/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI BUSINESS OF HEALTH CARE CONFERENCE; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 09/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED CORP CHE.N – COMPANY HAS REITERATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS EXPERTISE IN RISK MITIGATION AND VALUE-BASED CARE TO APG CONFERENCE IN SAN DIEGO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chemed Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHE); 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Net $45M; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q SERVICE REV. $439.2M, EST. $419.3M; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $11.32 million activity.