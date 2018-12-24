Tompkins Financial Trimmed By $2.11 Million Its Southern Company (SO) Position; FNB (FNB) Has 1.29 Sentiment

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased Southern Company (SO) stake by 83.44% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 49,055 shares as Southern Company (SO)’s stock rose 6.45%. The Tompkins Financial Corp holds 9,736 shares with $424,000 value, down from 58,791 last quarter. Southern Company now has $46.39B valuation. It closed at $45.09 lastly. It is up 8.01% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 07/05/2018 – Southern Company Plans Five-Year, $35 Billion Capital Program, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SOLAR SALE PRODUCING MORE THAN $1 BILLION; 25/05/2018 – Georgia Power kicks off summer with new water safety PSA; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.37B; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S HATCH 2 REACTOR CUT TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q REV. $6.37B, EST. $5.87B; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES FUNDING NEW EQUITY NEEDS WITH INTERNAL PLANS; 01/05/2018 – Southern’s Georgia Power to Buy Energy From Invenergy Solar Farm; 09/04/2018 – Georgia Power to add 177 MW of solar resources for C&I REDI program

FNB Corp (FNB) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.01, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 129 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 100 sold and reduced their stakes in FNB Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 249.10 million shares, down from 253.82 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding FNB Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 78 Increased: 87 New Position: 42.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 59 investors sold SO shares while 336 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 556.48 million shares or 1.25% less from 563.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bremer Trust Association reported 10,110 shares stake. Gam Holding Ag stated it has 0.06% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Korea Investment Corp has 581,544 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Wealthfront reported 42,105 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Inc Limited Liability Com owns 10,017 shares. Wisconsin-based Sadoff Investment Mngmt Llc has invested 0.72% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Moreover, National Pension Service has 0.17% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 956,402 shares. Country Bancorp holds 0% or 656 shares in its portfolio. Usca Ria Limited Co stated it has 12,263 shares. Osborne Capital Management Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 7,970 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0.13% or 1.09 million shares. Hilltop Hldg holds 0.18% or 19,945 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership invested 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Duff Phelps Mgmt reported 2.00M shares stake. Iberiabank invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $3.57 million activity. The insider Greene Kimberly S – sold 15,000 shares worth $705,450. WOMACK CHRISTOPHER C sold $776,025 worth of stock. Lantrip Mark also sold $428,207 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares. The insider Wilson Anthony L sold 35,061 shares worth $1.66M.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 54.90% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.51 per share. SO’s profit will be $236.65 million for 49.01 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -79.82% negative EPS growth.

Another recent and important The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news was published by Fool.com which published an article titled: “3 Incredibly Cheap Energy Stocks – The Motley Fool” on November 28, 2018.

Among 7 analysts covering Southern (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern had 12 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, October 10. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 22 with “Underperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Monday, July 16 report. On Thursday, August 9 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, August 9. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, November 19. The rating was downgraded by Guggenheim on Thursday, August 9 to “Neutral”. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, October 29 report. The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) earned “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, December 6. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Tuesday, July 24 by Scotia Capital.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services to consumers, firms, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses primarily in Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, and northern West Virginia. The company has market cap of $3.13 billion. It operates through four divisions: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It has a 10.84 P/E ratio. The Community Banking segment offers commercial banking services, such as corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, asset based lending, and capital markets and lease financing; and consumer banking services consisting of deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending, and a suite of mobile and online banking services.

Financial Advantage Inc. holds 5.12% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation for 533,939 shares. Pl Capital Advisors Llc owns 1.16 million shares or 3.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Snow Capital Management Lp has 3% invested in the company for 4.93 million shares. The New York-based Hamlin Capital Management Llc has invested 2.92% in the stock. Fsi Group Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 193,574 shares.