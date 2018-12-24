Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased Grubhub Inc (GRUB) stake by 23.53% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp acquired 80,000 shares as Grubhub Inc (GRUB)’s stock declined 42.69%. The Hitchwood Capital Management Lp holds 420,000 shares with $58.22M value, up from 340,000 last quarter. Grubhub Inc now has $6.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.40% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $68.78. About 2.49M shares traded or 5.91% up from the average. GrubHub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has risen 17.22% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.22% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 38C; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EBITDA $64.1M; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB IS ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT IDEA; 22/04/2018 – Uber Eats is the fastest-growing meal delivery service in the U.S., bringing in nearly as much new customer revenue as GrubHub:; 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EPS $228M-EPS $236M; 17/04/2018 – GRUBHUB MAKES ORDERING FOOD WITH FRIENDS EVEN EASIER WITH VENMO

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH) formed wedge down with $0.58 target or 4.00% below today’s $0.60 share price. Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH) has $42.03M valuation. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.0095 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5995. About 132,883 shares traded or 14.97% up from the average. Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) has declined 36.28% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRCH News: 24/05/2018 – PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS OF KEYBANK TERM LOAN TO REPAY OUTSTANDING MEZZANINE DEBT HELD BY TORCHLIGHT INVESTORS LLC; 29/03/2018 – Torchlight Energy Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 29/05/2018 – PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT – REPAID IN FULL OUTSTANDING MEZZANINE DEBT HELD BY TORCHLIGHT INVESTORS, LLC, WHICH WAS SCHEDULED TO MATURE IN OCTOBER 2023; 25/04/2018 – DAVID MORADI REPORTS 6 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TORCHLIGHT ENERGY RESOURCES INC AS OF APRIL 23, 2018 – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Torchlight Energy Sets Frac Date on Orogrande Horizontal; 18/04/2018 – TORCHLIGHT ENERGY RESOURCES – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING PRIMARILY TO MEET ITS DRILLING OBLIGATIONS AT ITS HAZEL PROJECT, OROGRANDE PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – TORCHLIGHT ENERGY SAYS FEELS THAT “BEST WAY TO MOVE FORWARD IS TO FREE UP VALUE FROM HAZEL AND DEVOTE IT TO OROGRANDE”; 29/05/2018 – Plymouth Industrial REIT Repays in Full Its Outstanding Mezzanine Debt Held by Torchlight Investors; 07/05/2018 – Torchlight Energy Acquires Additional Delaware Basin Acreage and Announces Drilling in Its Winkler Project; 20/04/2018 – DJ Torchlight Energy Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRCH)

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) stake by 45,000 shares to 65,000 valued at $27.36M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) stake by 144,458 shares and now owns 300,000 shares. Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. GrubHub had 13 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, July 26 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 26 by DA Davidson. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, July 26. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, July 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, November 2. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, October 26. As per Friday, October 26, the company rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. Credit Suisse maintained GrubHub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) rating on Wednesday, October 24. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $125 target. The rating was reinitiated by Jefferies on Tuesday, November 20 with “Hold”. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 14 report.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $22,521 activity. Shares for $8,149 were bought by GRAVES MICHAEL JAMES.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.86, from 1.86 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 3 investors sold Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 5.86 million shares or 0.59% more from 5.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fayez Sarofim & has 356,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) for 17,874 shares. Blackrock reported 368,917 shares stake. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 121 shares stake. Torch Wealth Mgmt holds 0.03% or 50,000 shares. Amg National Tru Bankshares holds 0.08% or 1.37 million shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH). Biltmore Wealth Ltd owns 69,444 shares. Lvm Capital Ltd Mi has invested 0% in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH). Vertex One Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.05% in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH). 20,000 were accumulated by Bancorporation Of America Corp De. Invesco Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH). Northern owns 109,007 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 0% invested in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH). Moreover, Geode Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH).