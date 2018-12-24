Torchmark (TMK) to pay $0.16 on Feb 1, 2019; Js Capital Management Trimmed Netflix (NFLX) Stake

Js Capital Management Llc decreased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 50% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Js Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 22.59%. The Js Capital Management Llc holds 17,000 shares with $6.36 million value, down from 34,000 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $107.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.45% or $14.19 during the last trading session, reaching $246.39. About 21.40 million shares traded or 63.29% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 25/04/2018 – 11 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in May; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Proves It Can Raise Prices Without Losing Customers; 04/05/2018 – The Dow dropped 100 points at the open; tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook all started trading in the red; 27/04/2018 – Cable TV’s Cord-Cutting Woes Deepen, Highlighting Divergence With Netflix; 05/04/2018 – IBT: Netflix Could Open Branch In South Korea, Samsung’s Home Country; 12/03/2018 – Apple inks deal to buy the ‘Netflix of magazines’; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Netflix will nearly triple its subscriber base to 360 million by 2030: Bank of America; 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TO INTEGRATE NETFLIX SERVICE INTO TV/VIDEO PLATFORMS

Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) is expected to pay $0.16 on Feb 1, 2019. (NYSE:TMK) shareholders before Jan 3, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. Torchmark Corp’s current price of $72.53 translates into 0.22% yield. Torchmark Corp’s dividend has Jan 4, 2019 as record date. Nov 16, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $72.53. About 1.13M shares traded or 74.07% up from the average. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has declined 11.49% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 19/04/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Company Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK SEES FY OPER EPS $5.93 TO $6.07, EST. $6.03; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N SEES FY 2018 OPER SHR $5.93 TO $6.07; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q EPS $1.49; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark Sees FY EPS $5.93-EPS $6.07; 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Declares Dividend; 19/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $83; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP – QTRLY NET HEALTH SALES INCREASED OVER YEAR-AGO QUARTER BY 11%; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK 1Q OPER EPS $1.47, EST. $1.45

Among 22 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Netflix had 33 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, October 12. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, July 17 to “Buy”. As per Tuesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $400 target in Tuesday, July 17 report. As per Tuesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the shares of NFLX in report on Wednesday, October 17 to “Sector Weight” rating. Buckingham Research downgraded it to “Underperform” rating and $333 target in Monday, July 16 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, September 6 with “Outperform”. SunTrust upgraded the shares of NFLX in report on Friday, August 24 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 17.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Now Is Time To Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Time to Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock on the Dip Heading into 2019? – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “NXST vs. NFLX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Long-Term Buy: Disney (DIS) vs. Netflix (NFLX) Stock – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s Next for Netflix (NFLX) Stock as Streaming Competition Heats Up? – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pennsylvania Comm has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Jasper Ridge Partners Ltd Partnership owns 0.23% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 11,310 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 999 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co, Washington-based fund reported 1,917 shares. Proshare Ltd Llc reported 264,097 shares. First City Cap Inc owns 1,335 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Coldstream Mgmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 291,763 shares. Valiant Capital Mgmt LP has 4.8% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bluecrest Cap Limited reported 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 83 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 926 shares. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) has invested 1.18% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno accumulated 3% or 50,000 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns owns 5,892 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 33 sales for $193.38 million activity. 1,000 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares with value of $364,220 were sold by WELLS DAVID B. 700 shares were sold by BARTON RICHARD N, worth $241,343. The insider HASTINGS REED sold $36.78M. Another trade for 38,976 shares valued at $14.47 million was sold by HYMAN DAVID A. $7.36 million worth of stock was sold by HALEY TIMOTHY M on Tuesday, October 16. 111,391 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares with value of $40.10M were sold by SARANDOS THEODORE A. Bennett Kelly also sold $4.20 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares.

Js Capital Management Llc increased Ferrari N V stake by 33,992 shares to 123,992 valued at $16.98 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 35,000 shares and now owns 285,000 shares. Carvana Co was raised too.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 41.46% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.41 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $104.66M for 256.66 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.03% negative EPS growth.

More important recent Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “6 Predictable Stocks With Wide Margins of Safety – GuruFocus.com” on December 19, 2018, also Zacks.com published article titled: “Torchmark (TMK) Continues to Benefit from Premium Growth – Zacks.com”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Hedge Funds Love Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)? – Yahoo News” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Torchmark Corporation (TMK) CEO Gary Coleman on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2018.

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company has market cap of $8.09 billion. It operates through four divisions: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. It has a 5.39 P/E ratio. The Life Insurance segment offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 sales for $34.78 million activity. Another trade for 187,500 shares valued at $16.52 million was sold by LEAVELL BILL. INGRAM ROBERT W sold $26,021 worth of stock or 293 shares. SVOBODA FRANK M sold $1.10M worth of stock. 12,550 shares valued at $1.12 million were sold by Darden James Matthew on Wednesday, September 5. On Wednesday, September 5 ZUCCONI PAUL J sold $35,641 worth of Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) or 400 shares. $3.95M worth of stock was sold by MITCHELL ROBERT BRIAN on Thursday, August 23. $76,626 worth of stock was sold by Rogers John Henry JR on Friday, July 27.