Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased General Mls Inc (GIS) stake by 43729% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired 43,729 shares as General Mls Inc (GIS)’s stock declined 18.74%. The Toth Financial Advisory Corp holds 43,829 shares with $1.88 million value, up from 100 last quarter. General Mls Inc now has $23.16B valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $38.81. About 13.09 million shares traded or 137.37% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has declined 32.02% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – PRICED ITS REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $6.050 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN 8 TRANCHES; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) stake by 30.35% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc acquired 81,410 shares as Discover Finl Svcs (DFS)’s stock declined 17.14%. The Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 349,609 shares with $26.73 million value, up from 268,199 last quarter. Discover Finl Svcs now has $18.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $56.4. About 4.54 million shares traded or 111.15% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has declined 11.86% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture 1H FY 2018 Pretax Profit Falls on Acquisition Costs; 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interests Standar; 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interest Standard; 15/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS TO CO-HOST FINTECH FORUM WITH CONFERENCE OF STATE BANKING SUPERVISORS; 29/03/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS AUTHORIZES EXPANSION OF NEW YORK STATE-CHARTERED BANK; 24/04/2018 – NY DFS ORDERS INSURERS TO UPDATE RESPONSE & RECOVERY PLANS; 19/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE COS. TO WEIGH REPUTATION RISK OF NRA TIES; 22/05/2018 – DFS Furniture COO Tim Stacey to Replace Retiring CEO Ian Filby

Among 4 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. General Mills had 4 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, June 29 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 27 by Wells Fargo. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, September 17 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Breakdown Of The General Mills Q2 Print (NYSE:GIS) – Benzinga” on December 19, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Q2 Earnings Outlook For General Mills – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Mills Offers An Attractive Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How Safe Is General Mills’ Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things About General Mills’ Dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 15, 2018.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 4 sales for $4.63 million activity. $47,370 worth of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) was bought by SASTRE MARIA. Williams-Roll Jacqueline had sold 2,450 shares worth $105,919. 13,204 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) shares with value of $604,321 were sold by MILLER HEIDI. The insider OGrady Shawn P sold 82,244 shares worth $3.74 million. Nudi Jonathon also sold $225,155 worth of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 49 investors sold GIS shares while 338 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 393.52 million shares or 3.42% less from 407.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Inc Ks has invested 0.4% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Excalibur Corporation reported 0.73% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Gam Holdings Ag has invested 0.16% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Mariner Wealth Advisors holds 0.16% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 66,145 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc stated it has 10,291 shares. Massachusetts-based Rampart Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 125 are owned by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Com. Boston Rech & Mgmt Inc reported 1.25% stake. Gateway Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 26,586 shares. Security Bankshares Of So Dak reported 20,423 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 0.15% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 79,884 shares. St James Investment Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 16,620 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 142,762 shares. Hennessy Advsr has 151,900 shares. Bp Plc holds 0.09% or 67,000 shares.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased Coca Cola Co (Call) (NYSE:KO) stake by 71,344 shares to 200 valued at $9,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) stake by 24,350 shares and now owns 458 shares. Ryerson Hldg Corp (NYSE:RYI) was reduced too.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased Innerworkings Inc (NASDAQ:INWK) stake by 177,688 shares to 24,535 valued at $194,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) stake by 16,050 shares and now owns 284,030 shares. Quantenna Communications Inc was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Discover Financial had 6 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 21 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, October 26 with “Market Perform”. The stock of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, October 2 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Thursday, November 1. On Monday, October 1 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 27 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.20, from 1 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 43 investors sold DFS shares while 274 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 280.30 million shares or 2.26% less from 286.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gam Hldg Ag owns 16,757 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 71,808 shares. Moreover, Alley Ltd Liability has 0.91% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). 100 were accumulated by Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 1,112 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rockshelter Cap Limited Co reported 84,637 shares. Smith Graham Inv Advisors LP stated it has 107,130 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. 41,620 are owned by Paradigm Asset Llc. Midas Management stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo has invested 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Advisory Services Ltd Llc invested in 1,915 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amp Cap Investors Ltd holds 246,461 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 99,827 shares. Fort Point Limited Liability Co reported 5,379 shares.