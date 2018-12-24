Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 36.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 2.95 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 11.12M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $113.05M, up from 8.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 15.29M shares traded or 48.67% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 22.14% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 05/03/2018 INFOSYS LTD: INFOSYS SELECTED BY ALLISON TRANSMISSION TO PROVID; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO ACQUIRE WONGDOODY FOR UP TO $75M; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: INFOSYS SEES FY19 SALES GROWTH 6%-8% CONSTANT CURRENCY; 12/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals, Infosys and ArcelorMittal Trade Actively; 15/04/2018 – Infosys/Indian outsourcers: visa for value; 11/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS RAVI VENKATESAN STEPS OFF INFOSYS BOARD; 13/04/2018 – Infosys to Acquire Creative and Consumer Insight Agency Wongdoody; 11/05/2018 – INFOSYS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR RAVI VENKATESAN RESIGNS; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS SAYS CO. NOT NAMED BY CBI IN FIRST INFORMATION REPORT; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 180.83 BLN RUPEES VS 171.20 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 163.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 15,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $835,000, up from 9,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $28.25. About 2.69M shares traded or 82.94% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 20.13% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC – INCREASES 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $2.55 TO $2.95; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $815.4M-$917M; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Apr Rev NT$69.24B; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China; 30/03/2018 – Taiwan’s electronics makers face triple threat; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.95; 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B

Among 15 analysts covering Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Quanta Services Inc. had 54 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, October 2 by BB&T Capital. The company was downgraded on Monday, October 19 by FBR Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, January 5. As per Thursday, July 13, the company rating was upgraded by UBS. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, November 15 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, November 2. Johnson Rice upgraded the shares of PWR in report on Friday, August 4 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, July 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 6 by Maxim Group. On Friday, October 27 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42 million and $450.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,257 shares to 250,457 shares, valued at $12.19 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,271 shares, and cut its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co (NASDAQ:ESRX).

Another recent and important Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Cyber Monday, Argentina And Mars – Seeking Alpha” on November 24, 2018.

Among 22 analysts covering Infosys (NYSE:INFY), 4 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 18% are positive. Infosys had 49 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by HSBC to “Buy” on Thursday, June 8. The stock of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, September 18. The company was maintained on Monday, April 16 by Jefferies. The stock of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 14. The stock of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, September 1. Cowen & Co maintained Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) on Thursday, October 12 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, February 5. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna on Monday, April 16 with “Sell”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Friday, August 18. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, May 31.