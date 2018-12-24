Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 15.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 11,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 88,870 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.28 million, up from 77,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73M shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Fulton Finl Corp Pa (FULT) by 29.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 3,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,785 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $262.82 million, up from 12,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Fulton Finl Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15. About 2.57 million shares traded or 118.17% up from the average. Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) has declined 11.43% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical FULT News: 25/05/2018 – WTOC Savannah: EXCLUSIVE: Fired Lithonia police chief failed ‘to be completely candid’ in landing Fulton Co. job; 20/03/2018 – FULTON FINL BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 12C/SHR FROM 11C, EST. 12C; 20/03/2018 – FULTON FINL BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 19/03/2018 – More details from $KTOS management on Fulton, his role at the company, and impact on its financial statements is necessary; 26/04/2018 – HFF Announces $181.57M Construction Financing for Development of Class A Office Tower in Chicago’s Fulton Market District; 20/03/2018 – FULTON FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY ONE CENT PER SHARE FROM DIVIDEND PAID IN JAN 2018; 19/04/2018 – Metropolitan Diary: Dawn at the Fulton Fish Market; 29/03/2018 – City of Chicago: Historic Fulton Market Property Proposed for Tax Incentive; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 17/04/2018 – Fulton Financial Reports First Quarter Net Income of $49.5 Million, or $0.28 Per Share

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,379 shares to 105,397 shares, valued at $8.96M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VOX) by 4,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,136 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $79.44 million activity. 1,000 shares were bought by PEREZ WILLIAM D, worth $133,910. Sneed Michael E sold $3.91M worth of stock. PRINCE CHARLES had bought 2,000 shares worth $268,731. MULCAHY ANNE M bought $100,050 worth of stock. Duato Joaquin had sold 40,000 shares worth $5.77M on Wednesday, November 7. On Monday, December 3 the insider Fasolo Peter sold $24.41M.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11 billion and $957.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 754 shares to 129,290 shares, valued at $8.03B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Company (NYSE:DIS) by 47,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,843 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Since November 8, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 2 sales for $76,674 activity. 6,002 shares were bought by Campbell David M, worth $100,031 on Thursday, November 8. 2,000 shares were bought by Waters Ernest J, worth $33,411 on Thursday, November 8. SPAIR RONALD H had bought 10,000 shares worth $167,298 on Tuesday, December 4. On Friday, December 14 HODGES GEORGE W sold $16 worth of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) or 1 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Fulton Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FULT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.22, from 1.44 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold FULT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 107.76 million shares or 0.42% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.