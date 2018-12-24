Tower Bridge Advisors Has Cut Lowe’s Cos (LOW) Stake; 3 Analysts Bullish CRH plc (CRH)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased Lowe’s Cos Inc (LOW) stake by 2.94% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 991 shares as Lowe’s Cos Inc (LOW)’s stock declined 20.43%. The Tower Bridge Advisors holds 32,686 shares with $3.75B value, down from 33,677 last quarter. Lowe’s Cos Inc now has $70.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $87.64. About 300 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s same-store sales miss estimates; 15/05/2018 – DE Shaw Adds Aptiv, Cuts Facebook, Buys More Lowe’s: 13F; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SERIOUS ESCALATION OF TRADE TENSIONS WOULD RISK HEALTH OF GLOBAL ECONOMY; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – COMPARABLE SALES IN MAY ARE DOUBLE-DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 4Q GDP COULD BE SLIGHTLY WEAKER, DOESN’T CHANGE OUTLOOK; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN® Tools Now Available At Lowe’s Stores Nationwide And Lowes.com; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australian Economy Making Progress Toward Higher Growth

Among 3 analysts covering CRH Plc (NYSE:CRH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CRH Plc had 3 analyst reports since November 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. See CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) latest ratings:

27/11/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy

23/11/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy

21/11/2018 Broker: CFRA Rating: Buy

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 5.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.74 per share. LOW’s profit will be $626.31 million for 28.09 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Tower Bridge Advisors increased Facebook Inc Cl/A (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 3,698 shares to 47,304 valued at $7.78 billion in 2018Q3. It also upped Dentsply Sirona Inc stake by 2,525 shares and now owns 67,836 shares. Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) was raised too.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $893,828 activity. Shares for $880,200 were bought by ROGERS BRIAN C on Friday, November 23. $29,407 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by WARDELL LISA W. CROOM MARSHALL A had sold 15,735 shares worth $1.80 million.

Among 14 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Lowe’s Companies had 22 analyst reports since July 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Gordon Haskett on Thursday, November 8 to “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, November 21 to “Hold”. Robert W. Baird maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Thursday, August 23 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, October 23 by Morgan Stanley. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 24 report. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, August 23. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, August 23. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, August 23. As per Thursday, October 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, November 21.

The stock increased 1.12% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $25.2. About 43,500 shares traded. CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) has declined 28.13% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CRH News: 31/05/2018 – CRH PLC CRH.l – TARGETING TO HAVE EUR 7 BLN OF FINANCIAL CAPACITY OVER NEXT 4 YEARS (AFTER CAPEX AND DIVIDENDS); 26/04/2018 – CRH TO MODIFY PROPOSALS TO PROVIDE A LOWER SALARY INCREASE; 25/04/2018 – CRH CFO SAYS WAGE INFLATION IN U.S. STILL MODEST ENOUGH AT 3-4 PCT, MAIN CHALLENGE IS AVAILABILITY OF LABOUR; 31/05/2018 – CRH Reviews Europe Distribution Business in Divisional Restructuring; 05/03/2018 CMA SERVED INITIAL ENFORCEMENT ORDER ON CRH PURCHASE OF TARMAC; 25/04/2018 – CRH PLC CRH.l – WITH NORMAL WEATHER PATTERNS AND IN ABSENCE OF ANY MAJOR MARKET DISLOCATIONS, LIKE-FOR-LIKE H2 EBITDA ANTICIPATED TO BE AHEAD OF LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – CRH PLC CRH.l – TARGETING TO IMPROVE GROUP’S EBITDA MARGIN BY 300 BASIS POINTS BY 2021; 25/04/2018 – CRH PLC CRH.l – ACQUISITION/INVESTMENT SPEND DURING PERIOD AMOUNTED TO C. EUR 150 MLN; 25/04/2018 – CRH: 2H Like-for-like EBITDA Is Expected to Come in Ahead of Previous Year Barring Weather Events; 31/05/2018 – CRH PLC – INITIATED STRATEGIC REVIEW OF EUROPE DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS, FOCUSED ON IMPROVING MARGINS AND RETURNS OF BUSINESS, AS WELL AS EXPLORING OTHER STRATEGIC OPTIONS

