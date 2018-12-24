Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) by 5.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 13,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 220,721 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.85M, down from 233,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.02% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $38.89. About 1.33M shares traded or 127.09% up from the average. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has risen 3.14% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.14% the S&P500. Some Historical RARE News: 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL – PHASE 3 STUDY OF CRYSVITA SHOWED IMPROVEMENT IN IMPORTANT METABOLIC AND FUNCTIONAL MEASURES WITH CRYSVITA TREATMENT; 17/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED CRYSVITA (BUROSUMAB) TO TREAT ADULTS & CHILDREN AGES 1 YR & OLDER WITH X-LINKED HYPOPHOSPHATEMIA, AN INHERITED FORM OF RICKETS; 23/05/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce Publication of Phase 2 Study Results Demonstrating that Crysvita® (burosumab) Improved Out; 17/04/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharma: First Approved Therapy for XLH in the U.S; 23/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX REPORTS FILING & FDA CLEARANCE OF AN IND FOR DTX401,; 23/05/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce Publication of Phase 2 Study Results Demonstrating that Crysvita® (burosumab) Improved Outcomes in Children with X-linked Hypophosphatemia in the New England Journal of Medicine; 07/03/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC – UREAGENESIS NORMALIZED IN ONE PATIENT AND FURTHER INCREASED BY 24 WEEKS; 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX & KYOWA KIRIN REPORT TOPLINE PHASE 3 STUDY RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – FDA OKS ULTRAGENYX’S CRYSVITA FOR X-LINKED HYPOPHOSPHATEMIA; 17/04/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce FDA Approval of Crysvita® (burosumab-twza) for the Treatment of Children and Adults with X–Linked Hypophosphatemia (XLH)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) by 23.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 26,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,114 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.01 million, up from 111,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.16. About 561,398 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 53.82% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c; 14/05/2018 – TowerJazz Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Certification Expanding its High Quality Automotive Manufacturing Capabilities; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q Rev $312.7M; 20/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Drexel for Mar. 27; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M, EST. $343.8M; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84 million and $131.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acacia Communications Inc. by 7,689 shares to 47,399 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Airgain Inc. by 50,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,226 shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Among 10 analysts covering TowerJazz (NASDAQ:TSEM), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. TowerJazz had 27 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Drexel Hamilton on Thursday, August 3 with “Buy”. Drexel Hamilton maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, May 8 report. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, October 30 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 8 by Craig Hallum. Drexel Hamilton maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, November 7 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Drexel Hamilton given on Monday, April 2. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, August 2 report. The rating was initiated by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Tuesday, December 15. Drexel Hamilton maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, August 21 report. On Wednesday, November 15 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $26.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 2,642 shares to 8,492 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 89,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 471,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX).

