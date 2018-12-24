Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 2.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 16,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 574,039 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.36M, up from 557,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.45. About 24.62 million shares traded or 74.53% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has risen 3.80% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 23/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Libya examines Total-Marathon purchase, casting doubt on deal: sources TUNIS/LONDON (Reuters) – Libya is; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C, EST. 14C; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Corporation Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRO); 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO SAYS SHARE BUYBACK AN OPTION AS CASH GROWS; 25/04/2018 – Total says Libya’s NOC knew of plans to buy Marathon’s business; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C; 06/03/2018 Gaurdie Banister Joins Russell Reynolds Associates’ Board Of Directors; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL SIGNS HEADS OF PACT TO PROCESS THIRD-PARTY VOLUMES

Towerview Llc decreased its stake in Brt Apartments Corp Com (BRT) by 39.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towerview Llc sold 161,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 248,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.00M, down from 410,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towerview Llc who had been investing in Brt Apartments Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.66% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 150,038 shares traded or 453.63% up from the average. BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has risen 1.80% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BRT News: 02/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 208-UNIT VALUE ADD PROPERTY IN DAYTONA; 13/03/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Raises Quarterly Dividend Approximately 11.1%; 21/05/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Acquires 281-Unit Value Add Property in Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas; 13/03/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP. RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND APPROXIMATELY 11.1%; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q EPS $1.75; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 281-UNIT PROPERTY FOR $30.8M; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – AN ENTITY IN WHICH IT HAS A 50% EQUITY INTEREST ACQUIRED LANDINGS OF CARRIER PARKWAY FOR $30.8 MLN; 13/03/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP BRT.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11.1 PCT TO $0.20/SHR; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Net $25.2M; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Adj FFO/Share 26 Cents

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 2.00, from 4.67 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold BRT shares while 10 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 4.92 million shares or 44.11% less from 8.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 270 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co owns 3,604 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 419,502 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 14,589 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 9,100 are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 0% or 25,694 shares. Northern Tru Corp has 136,544 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 253,997 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Bessemer Group Inc invested in 10,100 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Blackrock reported 0% of its portfolio in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Renaissance Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT).

Among 3 analysts covering BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. BRT Apartments had 4 analyst reports since September 29, 2017 according to SRatingsIntel. Janney Capital initiated it with “Neutral” rating and $10.50 target in Friday, September 29 report. FBR Capital initiated BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) rating on Thursday, October 26. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $11.75 target.

Among 37 analysts covering Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Marathon Oil Corporation had 130 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, October 15. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MRO in report on Tuesday, September 5 with “Hold” rating. Evercore downgraded the shares of MRO in report on Monday, December 10 to “In-Line” rating. The rating was downgraded by Argus Research on Friday, December 11 to “Hold”. The stock of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, February 26. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 11 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, January 19 with “Hold”. The stock of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, January 23. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, December 19 by Seaport Global. The company was downgraded on Friday, September 9 by Societe Generale.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MRO shares while 190 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 646.46 million shares or 1.73% less from 657.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brandywine Limited Co has 0.11% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 777,633 shares. Ftb holds 8,560 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 125,267 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Jones Financial Lllp has invested 0% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Westpac stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 1.32 million shares. Tompkins Corporation owns 156 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hershey Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). 3.52 million are owned by Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership. Shell Asset has 58,332 shares. Utah Retirement reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Qs Invsts accumulated 241,396 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.07% or 1.63 million shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO).

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69B and $2.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gramercy Ppty Tr by 17,176 shares to 643,946 shares, valued at $17.67M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 47,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,941 shares, and cut its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).

