H.C. Wainwright issued a “Buy” rating on Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO). The firm has begun coverage on shares of TBIO in a a report shared with investors and clients on Monday morning. H.C. Wainwright’s target price per share would suggest upside of 156.10% from the company’s last price.

Analysts await Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) to report earnings on February, 14. After $-0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Translate Bio, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -95.88% EPS growth.

The stock increased 11.26% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $8.2. About 976,251 shares traded or 981.68% up from the average. Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) has 0.00% since December 24, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Translate Bio has $25 highest and $20 lowest target. $22.50’s average target is 174.39% above currents $8.2 stock price. Translate Bio had 3 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, November 14 the stock rating was maintained by Leerink Swann with “Outperform”.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company has market cap of $370.17 million. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It currently has negative earnings. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur.

Antipodean Advisors Llc holds 3.28% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. for 53,000 shares. Towle & Co owns 705,450 shares or 3.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny has 2.36% invested in the company for 183,856 shares. The Massachusetts-based Sirios Capital Management L P has invested 1.96% in the stock. Snow Capital Management Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 796,526 shares.

Analysts await PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 1,825.00% or $0.73 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. PBF’s profit will be $83.55 million for 11.26 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by PBF Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.94% negative EPS growth.

PBF Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company has market cap of $3.76 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Refining and Logistics. It has a 4.93 P/E ratio. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $31.07. About 2.89 million shares traded or 54.06% up from the average. PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) has declined 0.70% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.70% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 12/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNIT; 06/03/2018 – PBF EXPORTING GASOLINE COMPONENTS TO MEXICO FROM TORRANCE: CEO; 03/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY TO RESTART ALKY UNIT BY WEEKEND; 13/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery restarts gasoline unit; 05/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS ALKYLATION UNIT RESTART; 12/03/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY HYDROTREATER OPERATING ON MONDAY AFTER SATURDAY UPSET; 23/04/2018 – DJ PBF Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBF); 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q EPS 27c; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Several Developmet Assets From Unit of PBF Energy; 27/03/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY MAY FINISH GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL BY MID-APRIL