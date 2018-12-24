Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 27.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 330,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 886,482 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $62.98 million, down from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $59.42. About 200 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 16.75% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (AMC) by 4.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc sold 158,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.07M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $62.91M, down from 3.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.93% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $12.34. About 780 shares traded. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has risen 7.45% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 05/04/2018 – AMC to open first Saudi cinema for 35 years; 17/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS SAYS WITH THIS INVESTMENT, DAI-ICHI LIFE WOULD APPOINT ONE NOMINEE DIRECTOR ON BOARD OF UNION AMC; 07/03/2018 – McChord AF Base: CRW, AMC extend reach into space; 14/05/2018 – ‘Jumanji Double Feature’ Event Offers Twice the Adventure, Twice the Laughs and Twice the Fun in Cinemas for Two Days Only June; 26/04/2018 – World Champion Surfer Andy Irons’ Gripping Tale of Opioid Addiction and Bipolar Disorder Comes to U.S. Cinemas on May 31 Only; 03/04/2018 – ZEN TECHNOLOGIES ORDER BOOK INCLUDES INR1.26B OF AMC PROJECTS; 19/04/2018 – ‘The Snowman Trek’ Follows Four Ultra-Athletes Challenging an Impossible Himalayan Record, in Cinemas Nationwide May 17 Only; 04/04/2018 – AMC Entertainment Received First Cinema License to Open and Operate Cinemas in Saudi Arabia; 09/04/2018 – Michael Bolton Presents ‘American Dream: Detroit,’ a Love Letter From Motor City Legends Chronicling the Greatest Urban Turnaround in American History, in Cinemas Nationwide May 15 Only; 04/04/2018 – AMC Entertainment In Pact for AMC Cinemas in Saudi Arabia

Among 18 analysts covering AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive.

Analysts await AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.3 per share. AMC’s profit will be $19.66M for 16.24 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.74 actual earnings per share reported by AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -125.68% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 25 investors sold AMC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 44.89 million shares or 3.50% less from 46.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 135 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al invested in 114,333 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsrs stated it has 87,743 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 80,288 shares. New York-based Jefferies Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). C M Bidwell And Assocs Ltd has invested 0.05% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). France-based Capital Fund Management has invested 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md has invested 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Citigroup holds 0% or 77,846 shares. Ancora Limited Liability invested in 475 shares. Advisory Services Networks reported 39,125 shares. Signaturefd Limited Com stated it has 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). 20,839 were accumulated by Cim Inv Mangement Inc. Lpl Llc accumulated 72,671 shares. Fmr Lc has 0% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 125,248 shares.

Among 21 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 11 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 25.32% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.79 per share. PGR’s profit will be $577.37M for 15.01 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.32, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 217 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 447.91 million shares or 0.37% less from 449.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 0.03% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 132,634 shares. Cleararc Cap Incorporated has invested 0.14% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia, a Australia-based fund reported 55,333 shares. Parsons Inc Ri, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 41,533 shares. Crow Point Partners Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,376 shares. Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 7,800 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Service Company Ma holds 9,033 shares. Girard invested in 188 shares. 18,573 were reported by Architects. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.35% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 1.02 million shares. South Street Advsr Limited Company stated it has 0.04% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Bowling Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.62% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 62,543 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 143,537 shares. Eqis Capital holds 6,135 shares. First Mercantile holds 0.13% or 9,390 shares in its portfolio.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 283,065 shares to 550,463 shares, valued at $32.63 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Since July 17, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $10.44 million activity. 2,300 The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares with value of $137,724 were sold by Broz Steven. Sauerland John P had sold 12,000 shares worth $771,000 on Thursday, August 16. CODY WILLIAM M sold $3.35M worth of stock. $3.40 million worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) was sold by Barbagallo John A on Friday, October 26. $452,296 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) was sold by Murphy John Jo on Tuesday, July 17.