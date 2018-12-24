Jabre Capital Partners Sa increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 20% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Jabre Capital Partners Sa acquired 1,500 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 22.59%. The Jabre Capital Partners Sa holds 9,000 shares with $3.37M value, up from 7,500 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $107.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.45% or $14.19 during the last trading session, reaching $246.39. About 21.40M shares traded or 63.29% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 05/04/2018 – Considering its growth possibilities, Cramer puts Spotify in a league with the likes of Netflix; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix accused of rigging bonuses for top executives; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 16/04/2018 – Netflix’s $10 billion content and marketing budget versus its $1.3 billion technology budget shows its much more of a media company in that respect than a technology one, CEO Reed Hastings said; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Ray Romano to headline Netflix comedy special; 13/04/2018 – It is the first time that Netflix has been included in a television provider bundle; 27/04/2018 – CNET: See Stranger Things 3 in production in new Netflix video; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX SEES 2Q EPS 79C, EST. 65C

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased Benchmark Electronic (BHE) stake by 7.72% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tributary Capital Management Llc acquired 32,897 shares as Benchmark Electronic (BHE)’s stock declined 13.76%. The Tributary Capital Management Llc holds 458,972 shares with $10.74 million value, up from 426,075 last quarter. Benchmark Electronic now has $886.88M valuation. The stock decreased 4.43% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $20.29. About 1.10 million shares traded or 99.97% up from the average. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has declined 24.45% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 25/04/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 36C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Benchmark Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHE); 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 25/04/2018 – BHE SEES 2Q REV. $590.00 TO $630.0M, EST. $635.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – WILL REPURCHASE A MINIMUM OF $100 MLN IN 2018

Among 22 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Netflix had 33 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, November 5 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Tuesday, July 17 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 17 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Thursday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, July 17. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $450 target in Monday, July 9 report. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 12 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, October 17 with “Outperform”. Raymond James maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Tuesday, July 17. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $445 target. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, October 12 report.

Jabre Capital Partners Sa decreased Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) stake by 4,600 shares to 2,100 valued at $328,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) stake by 43,718 shares and now owns 4,782 shares. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Now Is Time To Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Time to Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock on the Dip Heading into 2019? – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “NXST vs. NFLX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s Next for Netflix (NFLX) Stock as Streaming Competition Heats Up? – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Long-Term Buy: Disney (DIS) vs. Netflix (NFLX) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 33 insider sales for $193.38 million activity. 1,000 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares with value of $359,000 were sold by WELLS DAVID B. On Wednesday, October 31 Bennett Kelly sold $4.20M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 14,000 shares. HALEY TIMOTHY M sold $7.36M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Tuesday, October 16. BARTON RICHARD N sold $238,536 worth of stock or 700 shares. HYMAN DAVID A also sold $14.47 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Thursday, July 19. HASTINGS REED also sold $27.21 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Monday, July 23. 111,391 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares with value of $40.10 million were sold by SARANDOS THEODORE A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 295 shares. Mcdaniel Terry, Texas-based fund reported 670 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services holds 0.01% or 71 shares in its portfolio. 10,293 are held by Quantbot Techs L P. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc stated it has 0.37% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Stelac Advisory Limited Company holds 7,470 shares. 1,335 are held by First City Capital Management. The Rhode Island-based Parsons Capital Mgmt Inc Ri has invested 0.16% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Soros Fund Ltd Liability Co has 13,800 shares. 641,669 were reported by Tybourne Cap Management (Hk) Limited. Waddell And Reed Fin Inc owns 670,255 shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 688 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Dubuque Commercial Bank Co stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). America First Advsr Lc holds 128 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold BHE shares while 48 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 43.18 million shares or 0.15% more from 43.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Automobile Association holds 0% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) or 16,532 shares. Oberweis Asset owns 42,240 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has 60,803 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 60,643 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 387,618 are held by Lsv Asset Mngmt. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 45,166 shares. State Street invested in 0% or 1.47 million shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Moreover, Savings Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 339,044 shares. 594,259 were accumulated by Matarin Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 86,274 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Engaged Capital Limited Liability Com stated it has 7.45% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). 32,474 are held by Kbc Group Nv.

Another recent and important Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) news was published by Investorplace.com which published an article titled: “10 Small-Cap Stocks That Look Like Bargains – Investorplace.com” on December 18, 2018.