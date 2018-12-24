Trinity Industries (TRN) to pay $0.13 on Jan 31, 2019; Sky plc (LON:SKY) Covered By 0 Bulls

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) is expected to pay $0.13 on Jan 31, 2019. (NYSE:TRN) shareholders before Jan 14, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. Trinity Industries Inc’s current price of $19.81 translates into 0.66% yield. Trinity Industries Inc’s dividend has Jan 15, 2019 as record date. Dec 6, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $19.81. About 3.97M shares traded or 54.32% up from the average. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 14.58% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 17/04/2018 – Trinity Oaks Wines and Trees for the Future Nonprofit Celebrate 10 Years of Partnership this Earth Day; 14/03/2018 – Woodridge: Trinity Irish Dancers to Perform on St. Patrick’s Day!; 23/03/2018 – VENANPRI GROUP: AGRISOLUTIONS BUYS TRINITY; 05/03/2018 – Trinity Mirror finds best way to profit is to Reach for the Star; 26/03/2018 – TRINITY FY REVENUE HK$1.7B; 06/03/2018 – Corin Group Launches Trinity™ Dual Mobility System for Hip Replacement at AAOS 2018 Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Cherwell: Exclusive: Oxford Union release Trinity term card; 07/05/2018 – Trinity Industries at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Seasoned Real Estate Investment Professionals Complete $345 Million Nasdaq IPO of Trinity Merger Corp; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Mirror’s acquisition of Express sent to Ofcom

Among 4 analysts covering Sky Plc (LON:SKY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sky Plc had 10 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel.

Since November 20, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $10.80 million activity. Boze Brandon B bought 152,364 shares worth $3.35 million.

More important recent Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Trinity Industries (TRN) CFO James E. Perry to Leave Company – StreetInsider.com” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com published article titled: “New Research Coverage Highlights LPL Financial, Under Armour, Washington Prime Group, TRI Pointe Group, Trinity Industries, and Ryder System â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – Nasdaq”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Trinity Industries to accelerate buybacks – Seeking Alpha” on November 16, 2018. More interesting news about Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2018.

Among 6 analysts covering Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Trinity Industries had 8 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Vertical Group on Thursday, September 20 to “Hold”. The stock of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, July 27. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 5 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, October 5. The stock of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 26 by Seaport Global. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) on Friday, July 27 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, November 1 report.

Trinity Industries, Inc. provides various services and products to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.90 billion. The Company’s Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and tank cars, as well as railcar maintenance services. It has a 4.53 P/E ratio. This segment serves railroads, leasing companies, and industrial shippers of various products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 28 investors sold Trinity Industries, Inc. shares while 113 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 116.06 million shares or 4.53% less from 121.57 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Jefferies Group Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 35,000 shares. Signaturefd Limited Co holds 0% or 531 shares in its portfolio. 21.41M were accumulated by Valueact Hldgs Ltd Partnership. Bluefin Trading Lc owns 113,885 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 560,214 shares. Blackrock reported 12.40 million shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 1.79 million shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 27,028 shares. First Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Inv owns 65,230 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. 200 were reported by Cwm Ltd Liability Company. Hennessy Advsr invested 1.05% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation holds 39,881 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corp, a Colorado-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 92,943 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp owns 71,504 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.47, from 3.63 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 12 investors sold Sky plc shares while 9 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 95.20 million shares or 3.69% less from 98.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Robotti Robert has 1.17% invested in Sky plc (LON:SKY) for 155,200 shares. Assetmark Inc invested 0% in Sky plc (LON:SKY). The Connecticut-based Ardsley Advisory Prtn has invested 0.77% in Sky plc (LON:SKY). Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Sky plc (LON:SKY). California Employees Retirement Sys reported 9,900 shares stake. Moreover, Mak Cap One Limited Liability Com has 62.52% invested in Sky plc (LON:SKY) for 6.69 million shares. G2 Invest Prtn Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 220,017 shares. Oberweis Asset holds 2.1% or 379,573 shares. Sg Management Ltd Com accumulated 198,480 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company reported 16,695 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hawk Ridge Management Ltd Partnership owns 81,900 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Sather Financial Inc holds 10,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 13,100 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 2.04M shares. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0% or 401,325 shares in its portfolio.

Since September 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $430.86 million activity. 89,378 shares valued at $2.61 million were sold by Anderson Keith A on Tuesday, September 25. $1.04M worth of stock was sold by Yost Mark J. on Tuesday, September 25. Another trade for 262,500 shares valued at $5.72 million was made by BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC on Wednesday, December 5. On Wednesday, December 5 the insider MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC sold $3.27M. 262,500 shares valued at $5.72 million were sold by CENTERBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS L P on Wednesday, December 5. 12,373 shares valued at $361,910 were sold by SCHOLTEN ROGER K on Tuesday, September 25. 12,410 shares were sold by Hough Laurie M., worth $362,993 on Tuesday, September 25.

Sky plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment and communications businesses. The company has market cap of 29.78 billion GBP. The firm offers pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including broadband and telephone services; over-the-top subscriptions; and HD, UHD, multiscreen, line rental, second smartcard, premium HD, and mobile TV, as well as on demand services, such as Catch Up TV and box sets. It has a 36.6 P/E ratio. Sky plc serves approximately 22.5 million residential and commercial clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, Germany, and Austria.