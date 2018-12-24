Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) stake by 6.58% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 68,228 shares as Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)’s stock declined 13.88%. The Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 968,346 shares with $104.92M value, down from 1.04 million last quarter. Avery Dennison Corp now has $7.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $85.95. About 1.55M shares traded or 160.36% up from the average. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has declined 18.85% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RAISED FY18 GUIDANCE MIDPOINT FOR ADJUSTED EPS BY $0.13; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 16 PCT TO $0.52/SHR; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – APPROVED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ASSOCIATED WITH CONSOLIDATION OF EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL AND GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.88 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Increases Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Upcoming Investor Events; 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Raises Dividend to 52c; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.85 TO $6.05, EST. $5.89; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 52C/SHR FROM 45C, EST. 49C

Trinseo SA (NYSE:TSE) is expected to pay $0.40 on Jan 23, 2019. (NYSE:TSE) shareholders before Jan 8, 2019 will receive the $0.40 dividend. Trinseo SA’s current price of $44.15 translates into 0.91% yield. Trinseo SA’s dividend has Jan 9, 2019 as record date. Nov 29, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $44.15. About 639,366 shares traded or 77.96% up from the average. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 33.00% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q EPS $2.10-EPS $2.28; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Trinseo; 16/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Adj EPS $2.76; 22/05/2018 – Trinseo President and CEO Chris Pappas Appears on CNBC’s Mad Money; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M; 21/03/2018 Trinseo Invites Extruders to Experience the MAGNUM™ ABS Difference; 08/05/2018 – Trinseo at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinseo SA, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSE)

Among 3 analysts covering Trinseo (NYSE:TSE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Trinseo had 5 analyst reports since October 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, December 7 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, October 11 with “Equal-Weight”. As per Monday, November 12, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Tuesday, November 13. On Wednesday, October 10 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”.

Trinseo S.A., a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.87 billion. The firm operates through Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics divisions. It has a 4.74 P/E ratio. The Latex Binders segment offers styrene-butadiene, styrene-acrylate, vinylidene chloride, and butadiene-methacrylate latex products for the commercial and niche carpet markets, as well as performance latex products for the adhesive, building and construction, and technical textile paper markets.

Among 6 analysts covering Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Avery Dennison had 10 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $110 target in Tuesday, December 4 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 25 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 11 by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, October 29. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, June 27 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 24. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, October 25 with “Market Perform”. Barclays Capital maintained Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) rating on Monday, July 30. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $135 target. The stock of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by Bank of America. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Wednesday, October 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.40, from 0.79 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 30 investors sold AVY shares while 157 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 67.69 million shares or 2.44% less from 69.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 660,841 were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Llc. Sky Invest Gp Ltd Com invested in 7,035 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mgmt LP invested in 0.32% or 253,420 shares. Japan-based Norinchukin Bank & Trust The has invested 0.02% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Fil invested in 12 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Communication invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP reported 441,592 shares. The New York-based Cibc Markets has invested 0.03% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Bahl & Gaynor holds 0% or 3,500 shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Tower Bridge Advsrs reported 2,500 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has invested 1.16% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Bokf Na owns 1,906 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Birch Hill Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 3,300 shares. Financial Counselors holds 45,976 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $319,556 activity. Anderson Anthony sold $133,556 worth of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) on Friday, September 7. PYOTT DAVID E I had sold 2,000 shares worth $186,000.