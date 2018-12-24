Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) stake by 18.51% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd sold 278,695 shares as Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)’s stock declined 2.68%. The Temasek Holdings Private Ltd holds 1.23 million shares with $170.51M value, down from 1.51 million last quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $21.11B valuation. The stock decreased 6.51% or $6.59 during the last trading session, reaching $94.63. About 5.34 million shares traded or 200.84% up from the average. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has risen 7.37% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 20/04/2018 – $ALXN — Here is the official statement from Attorney General of the Union of Brazil “Soliris case was only the first to be tried by the STJ. Several other drugs in the same situation”; 11/04/2018 – Alexion to buy Swedish biotech Wilson Therapeutics for $855 mln; 15/03/2018 Alexion Announces Positive Top-Line Results Showing Successful Phase 3 Clinical Study of ALXN1210 in Complement Inhibitor; 15/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Alexion: Wilson Therapeutics Holders Accept Offer; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $249.1M; 20/04/2018 – Alexion: Brazil Represents Low Single Digit Percentage of Worldwide Sales; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 SOLIRIS REVENUES OF $3,380 MLN TO $3,420 MLN; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $149 FROM $147; 23/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc expected to post earnings of $1.50 a share – Earnings Preview

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased Clorox Company Clx Us (CLX) stake by 95.65% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired 22,000 shares as Clorox Company Clx Us (CLX)’s stock rose 7.73%. The Troy Asset Management Ltd holds 45,000 shares with $6.77 million value, up from 23,000 last quarter. Clorox Company Clx Us now has $19.72B valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $154.51. About 3 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 12.45% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 14/03/2018 – Kingsford® Charcoal And Major League Baseball™ Celebrate That Opening Day Is Back; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute FY19 EPS by 8-12 Cents; 02/05/2018 – Clorox cuts earnings outlook on swelling cost pressure; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expects to Fund Nutranext Acquisition Through Combination of Available Cash and Debt Financing; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Net $181M; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Clorox’s $500M Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Add to EPS in FY2; 12/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Dietary Supplement Company for $700M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CLX shares while 270 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 95.79 million shares or 1.06% less from 96.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Adirondack Tru Company has 0.06% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 600 shares. 521,323 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 100,994 shares. Old Republic Intl stated it has 0.39% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Rfg Advisory Group Incorporated Lc invested in 0.11% or 2,899 shares. Cambridge has invested 0.08% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). 47,541 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. 433,480 are held by Fmr Ltd Liability Com. Brookstone Capital Mngmt holds 3,373 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated has invested 0.05% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Texas Yale Cap Corporation has invested 0.15% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Haverford Tru Co stated it has 3,504 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California-based Stewart And Patten Communications Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.11% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Co holds 0.11% or 4,487 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Clorox (NYSE:CLX), 2 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Clorox had 12 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $145 target in Wednesday, October 17 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, November 2 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, September 25. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, November 2. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, December 12. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $169 target in Tuesday, November 20 report. The stock has “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, October 10. Goldman Sachs downgraded The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) on Wednesday, July 18 to “Sell” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Bank of America. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Sell” rating and $124 target in Thursday, November 1 report.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $51.04 million activity. Costello Michael R. had sold 6,882 shares worth $1.10 million. Another trade for 12,880 shares valued at $1.86 million was sold by STEIN LAURA. Willoughby Dawn C sold $4.27 million worth of stock. Laszlo Matthew T also sold $2.17M worth of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) shares. 3,354 shares were sold by Balousek Jon M, worth $485,409 on Wednesday, August 29. $2.03M worth of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) shares were sold by Barral Diego J. Another trade for 382 shares valued at $56,657 was made by Rendle Linda J on Thursday, September 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 51 investors sold ALXN shares while 168 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 203.25 million shares or 0.19% less from 203.64 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0% or 50 shares. Jbf Cap holds 0.88% or 43,000 shares. Ipg Investment Advsr accumulated 0% or 6,500 shares. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 148,000 shares. Fosun Int Ltd holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 54,224 shares. Aqr Cap Management Llc reported 328,472 shares stake. Product Ptnrs Limited Co accumulated 79,512 shares. Citizens And Northern Corporation holds 1.25% or 13,246 shares in its portfolio. Asset Inc reported 19,670 shares. American Registered Advisor owns 3,650 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd has 0.22% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 2.40M shares. The Switzerland-based Swiss Natl Bank has invested 0.11% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Systematic Financial Mgmt LP has 115,735 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.01% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 23,799 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 190,362 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had 7 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190 target in Thursday, October 25 report. The stock of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 25 by Citigroup. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, August 7. The stock of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, November 27. The stock of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, October 11. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ALXN in report on Tuesday, September 25 with “Hold” rating. JP Morgan maintained Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) on Friday, July 27 with “Overweight” rating.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $994,877 activity. $687,148 worth of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) was sold by Clancy Paul J. 2,605 shares valued at $307,729 were sold by Franchini Indrani Lall on Wednesday, November 28.

Analysts await Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 27.34% or $0.35 from last year’s $1.28 per share. ALXN’s profit will be $363.65 million for 14.51 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.86 actual EPS reported by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.37% negative EPS growth.