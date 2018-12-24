Truenorth Inc increased Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) stake by 12.21% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Truenorth Inc acquired 864 shares as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)’s stock declined 4.42%. The Truenorth Inc holds 7,938 shares with $3.21 million value, up from 7,074 last quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals now has $37.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.26% or $11.63 during the last trading session, reaching $344.6. About 1.51 million shares traded or 104.15% up from the average. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has risen 1.07% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 16/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Phase 3 Trial Evaluating Dupixent Met Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON AND SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 19/03/2018 – EYLEA® (AFLIBERCEPT) INJECTION SHOWS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts to Pass on Savings to Eligible Patients From Participating Comml Health Plans; 29/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi’s Dupixent (dupilumab) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Cut Cholesterol Drug Price in Exchange for Wider Coverage

Among 9 analysts covering KB Home (NYSE:KBH), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. KB Home had 19 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, November 15 by Credit Suisse. JMP Securities maintained the shares of KBH in report on Monday, November 19 with “Market Outperform” rating. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Friday, June 29 to “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, November 15 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, June 29 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 26 by Wedbush. Barclays Capital maintained KB Home (NYSE:KBH) rating on Friday, September 14. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $27 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Evercore on Thursday, October 25. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities given on Wednesday, September 26. Susquehanna upgraded the stock to “Positive” rating in Tuesday, July 10 report. See KB Home (NYSE:KBH) latest ratings:

19/11/2018 Broker: JMP Securities Old Rating: Market Outperform New Rating: Market Outperform Old Target: $30 New Target: $26 Maintain

15/11/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $18 New Target: $16 Maintain

15/11/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $35 New Target: $30 Maintain

15/11/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $27 New Target: $21 Maintain

15/11/2018 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $26 New Target: $23 Maintain

15/11/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

25/10/2018 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: In-Line New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

01/10/2018 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: In-Line Upgrade

26/09/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $37 New Target: $38 Maintain

26/09/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $29 New Target: $27 Maintain

Among 8 analysts covering Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Regeneron had 11 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold” on Friday, August 3. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Monday, July 16. Canaccord Genuity maintained Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) rating on Thursday, October 11. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and $410 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, July 13. The stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 3 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of REGN in report on Friday, December 14 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 27 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, August 3 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, August 6 by Barclays Capital.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $74.63 million activity. $777,290 worth of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) shares were sold by GOLDSTEIN JOSEPH L. On Wednesday, August 22 BROWN MICHAEL S sold $570,735 worth of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) or 1,500 shares. VAGELOS P ROY also sold $24.50 million worth of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) on Wednesday, June 20. Sanofi sold 104,552 shares worth $42.52 million.

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Long-Term Outlook For Regeneron Pharmaceuticals – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Regeneron (REGN) Up 2.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Regeneron: Regenerating As Usual – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FB, AVGO, REGN – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: COST, REGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 39 investors sold REGN shares while 173 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 70.41 million shares or 0.23% more from 70.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bennicas Assoc Inc holds 0.63% or 1,805 shares. Andra Ap owns 12,900 shares. Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd has invested 0.01% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Polen Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 1.49 million shares for 3.42% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial Services Gp has 0.01% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 33,014 shares. 3,500 are held by Employees Retirement Of Texas. David R Rahn Associate invested in 4,509 shares or 1.66% of the stock. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag, Germany-based fund reported 300,450 shares. Meeder Asset Inc invested in 0.25% or 8,117 shares. Zeke Cap Limited Co reported 0.14% stake. Ent Finance Services invested in 1 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw Inc accumulated 201,677 shares. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 200 shares. Comerica stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Pictet Asset holds 420,878 shares.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. Shares for $6.38M were sold by MEZGER JEFFREY T on Tuesday, August 14. Shares for $1.91 million were sold by HOLLINGER WILLIAM R.

The stock decreased 6.47% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $18.79. About 3.70M shares traded or 44.87% up from the average. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has declined 35.12% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.12% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 22/04/2018 – DJ KB Home, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KBH); 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTR-END INVENTORIES INCREASED 5% TO $3.44 BLN, WITH INVESTMENTS IN LAND ACQUISITION AND DEVELOPMENT TOTALING $465.0 MLN FOR QTR; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME REPORTS 1Q ADJ. EPS 40C, EST. 29C; 12/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: KB Home Appoints Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bridgepoint at Patterson Ranch in Fremont; 02/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 24/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Trails at Mockingbird Canyon in Riverside; 07/03/2018 KB Home Names Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division; 30/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Belluno in Stockton

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.38, from 0.74 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 36 investors sold KB Home shares while 62 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 74.64 million shares or 2.64% more from 72.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 102,440 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd Company. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) or 139,568 shares. Comerica Bancorporation stated it has 54,315 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com reported 39,010 shares. Gam Hldg Ag stated it has 9,413 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Us Bancshares De reported 3,481 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Edgestream Ptnrs L P holds 0.09% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) or 22,099 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 0% stake. Architects Incorporated has invested 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Apg Asset Nv holds 0% or 106,500 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 17,579 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs holds 1.76 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 2.12 million were accumulated by Capital World Investors. 154,505 were reported by Aperio Limited Liability Company.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.66 billion. It manufactures and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers. It has a 11.85 P/E ratio. The firm also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.