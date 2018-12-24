Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 25% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp acquired 75,000 shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)’s stock rose 2.72%. The Taconic Capital Advisors Lp holds 375,000 shares with $13.28 million value, up from 300,000 last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $153.55B valuation. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $33.75. About 40.28 million shares traded or 69.49% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 04/04/2018 – CHARTER, COMCAST & COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL NATIONAL; 11/04/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: House Speaker Paul Ryan won’t run for re-election – NBC News; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 19/04/2018 – MedCity News: Cable provider Comcast and insurance group join forces in healthcare partnership; 21/05/2018 – Charter, Comcast and Cox Tap Nicolle Pangis to Lead NCC Media as Pres and CEO; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Comcast’s A3 Debt Ratings On Review For Downgrade; 03/05/2018 – Zola Announces $100M Series D Financing Led by Comcast Ventures With Participation From NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investme; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Bundle Rival Netflix in Plans; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOX) formed double top with $49.86 target or 7.00% above today’s $46.60 share price. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOX) has $86.74B valuation. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $46.6. About 10.89M shares traded or 120.03% up from the average. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX) has risen 45.16% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.16% the S&P500.

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $550,461 activity. BACON KENNETH J sold $282,799 worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Monday, December 10. BLOCK ARTHUR R had sold 6,448 shares worth $228,775.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 59 investors sold CMCSA shares while 451 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 483 raised stakes. 3.58 billion shares or 0.66% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. North Star Mgmt Corp has 59,712 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. First Commonwealth Finance Corporation Pa invested 0.64% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Company owns 28,826 shares. Tpg Grp Inc Hldg (Sbs) Advsrs Inc has 3.30 million shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Guardian Invest Mngmt invested in 88,152 shares or 2.75% of the stock. Shufro Rose And Company Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Randolph Com Incorporated invested in 2.16% or 367,190 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie reported 168,025 shares. Modera Wealth Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.1% or 13,273 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks stated it has 16,000 shares. Finance Counselors Inc has 0.06% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Company stated it has 12.98M shares. The Connecticut-based Matarin Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 22,238 shares. Gulf State Bank (Uk) has invested 0.65% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Universal Orlando reveals more about its next park â€” and other big plans – Orlando Business Journal” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 18, 2018 : MSFT, CSCO, CMCSA, T, FCX, V, KEY, GPK, FE, MU, AMD, INTC – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Apple’s Higher Content Budget Foil DIS, CMCSA ’19 Plans? – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IVV, UNH, CMCSA, DIS: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dominating the home entertainment landscape – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 08, 2018.

Among 11 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Comcast had 12 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, July 30 by Robert W. Baird. Citigroup maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Wednesday, October 24. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $48 target. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Monday, September 24 to “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, November 8 report. As per Wednesday, September 26, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Oppenheimer downgraded the stock to “Perform” rating in Monday, September 24 report. Pivotal Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 26 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, October 26. Raymond James upgraded the shares of CMCSA in report on Thursday, July 19 to “Outperform” rating. The company was upgraded on Monday, August 6 by Atlantic Securities.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) stake by 40,000 shares to 800,000 valued at $33.78M in 2018Q3. It also reduced At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 175,000 shares and now owns 225,000 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.28, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. shares while 107 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 364.63 million shares or 9.90% less from 404.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cibc Asset Incorporated holds 58,328 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.13% in Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX). Prudential invested 0.04% in Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX). Jolley Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 101,374 shares or 3.12% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, a Florida-based fund reported 451,422 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.08% or 6.01M shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX). Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 540,008 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc invested in 5,000 shares. Parametric Assocs Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX). 345,979 are held by Hudson Bay Cap Management Limited Partnership. 786,995 are held by Asset One Limited. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX) for 4,550 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 338,279 shares. Japan-based Nomura Hldg has invested 0% in Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX).