Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Tyler Tech (TYL) by 60% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $490,000, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in Tyler Tech for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $177.18. About 445,630 shares traded or 45.24% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 1.60% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 14/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 21; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Rev $933M-$949M; 09/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 16; 22/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Student Transportation Solutions Selected for Cooperative Purchasing in Arizona; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 01/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY SOCRATA; 03/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Brazos Electronic Citation Solution to Fort Worth, Texas

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 76.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 3,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,866 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.45 million, up from 5,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $99.51. About 2.38M shares traded or 12.55% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 37.27% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.27% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS

Analysts await Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.87 per share. TYL’s profit will be $36.88M for 46.63 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Tyler Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

