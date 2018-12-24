Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 3,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 82,095 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.34M, up from 78,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73 million shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 1222.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 77,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 84,116 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.01 million, up from 6,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $51.73. About 4.34M shares traded or 57.71% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has declined 33.10% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – WILL RETAIN TORTILLA PRODUCTION FROM FACILITIES THAT WILL BE USED IN OTHER PARTS OF ITS BUSINESS; 07/05/2018 – Tyson: Increased Charge Estimate Due to Revisions in Scope, Timing Realted to Implementation of New Technology; 11/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Tyson CTO Rewiring 83-Year-Old Food Giant; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE IS ABT $850M; 24/05/2018 – Paciolan to Power Ticketing at Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Boosted 85c by Lower Tax Rates; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures About $1.3B; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – PURCHASE PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 07/05/2018 – TYSON EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 08/03/2018 – Tyson Foods CEO Thomas Hayes Says Career Uncertainty Is Natural (Video)

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $79.44 million activity. Shares for $536,638 were sold by Kapusta Ronald A on Thursday, December 13. 1,000 shares were bought by PEREZ WILLIAM D, worth $133,910. The insider PRINCE CHARLES bought $268,731. 166,695 shares valued at $24.41M were sold by Fasolo Peter on Monday, December 3. Sneed Michael E also sold $3.91 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Monday, August 27. 748 shares valued at $100,050 were bought by MULCAHY ANNE M on Friday, December 14.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Short Maturity Bond by 57,822 shares to 317,982 shares, valued at $15.96 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 8,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,601 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE).

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74B and $5.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastman Chem Co (NYSE:EMN) by 3,392 shares to 5,912 shares, valued at $566,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 478,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.61 million shares, and cut its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL).

