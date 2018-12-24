UMB Financial (UMBF) Analysts See $1.12 EPS; 3 Analysts Bullish LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM)

Among 7 analysts covering LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. LogMeIn had 8 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, July 27. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Monday, October 1. On Friday, September 7 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray given on Friday, July 27. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, July 27. The stock of LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, July 27 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Friday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. See LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) latest ratings:

Analysts expect UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) to report $1.12 EPS on January, 22.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 10.89% from last quarter’s $1.01 EPS. UMBF’s profit would be $55.87M giving it 13.25 P/E if the $1.12 EPS is correct. After having $1.16 EPS previously, UMB Financial Corporation’s analysts see -3.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $59.34. About 1.18 million shares traded or 331.61% up from the average. UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) has declined 15.77% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UMBF News: 03/05/2018 – 3PEA International Announces the Appointment of Dennis Triplett, Former CEO of Healthcare Services at UMB Bank, as a Non; 09/05/2018 – UMB Fund Services Partners with FUSE Research Network to Release Second Annual Comprehensive Report on Unlisted Closed-End Funds; 24/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $147.9 MLN VS $134.3 MLN; 21/05/2018 – UMB Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 03/05/2018 – 3PEA International Announces the Appointment of Dennis Triplett, Former CEO of Healthcare Services at UMB Bank, as a Non-Executive Independent Director; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q EPS $1.14; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in UMB Financial; 24/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.15; 14/05/2018 – UMB Financial Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 21-22

The stock decreased 2.31% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $78.59. About 2.10M shares traded or 144.51% up from the average. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 25.02% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications; 09/04/2018 – LogMeln Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 56 investors sold LogMeIn, Inc. shares while 91 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 47.04 million shares or 6.44% less from 50.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. American Cap holds 1.18% or 301,815 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc reported 204,278 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co accumulated 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Bessemer Gru invested in 905,235 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Ashford Cap has 134,668 shares. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 19,861 shares. Anchor Cap Advsrs Lc holds 8,963 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. One Trading Limited Partnership holds 4,800 shares. D E Shaw Inc holds 0.02% or 169,585 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 688 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P owns 0.02% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 720,929 shares. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Partners Limited has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 222 shares. California-based First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM).

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company has market cap of $4.02 billion. The firm offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a well-known provider of cloud telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web live chat service. It has a 29.28 P/E ratio. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $5.06 million activity. The insider Simon Michael K sold $1.71M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.38, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold UMB Financial Corporation shares while 62 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 41.94 million shares or 2.51% less from 43.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barclays Pcl has 30,441 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Com holds 45,076 shares. Schwab Charles Investment Mngmt invested 0.01% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 6,702 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 23,780 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd reported 3,431 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset stated it has 0% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 92,541 shares. First State Bank Of Omaha accumulated 41,245 shares. Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Prudential Fincl Incorporated stated it has 49,828 shares. Principal Fincl Gru holds 0.01% or 200,715 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 3,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has 0% invested in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Prelude invested in 102 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 12 sales for $2.55 million activity. Another trade for 6,274 shares valued at $464,656 was sold by Abraham Dana H. Macke Kevin M sold $78,465 worth of stock or 1,039 shares. 7,477 shares were sold by Hagedorn Michael D, worth $543,441 on Wednesday, October 3. 500 UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) shares with value of $37,750 were sold by KEMPER J MARINER. Brian J Walker also sold $37,876 worth of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) shares. Johnson Shannon Andresen had sold 470 shares worth $30,708 on Thursday, November 15. 13 shares were bought by GRAVES GREG M, worth $977 on Tuesday, September 4.

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. The company has market cap of $2.96 billion. It operates through three divisions: Bank, Institutional Investment Management, and Asset Servicing. It has a 10.52 P/E ratio. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank clients through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network.

