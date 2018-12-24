Union Bankshares Has Trimmed Its At&T (T) Holding; Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) Had 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Lookers PLC (LON:LOOK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lookers PLC had 6 analyst reports since August 15, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 7 by Peel Hunt. Numis Securities maintained Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) on Wednesday, August 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) earned “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Tuesday, December 18. As per Wednesday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Peel Hunt. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 24 by Peel Hunt. On Friday, October 19 the stock rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Buy”. See Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) latest ratings:

18/12/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 150.00 Maintain

07/11/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 150.00 Maintain

19/10/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 150.00 Maintain

24/08/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 150.00 Maintain

15/08/2018 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 130.00 New Target: GBX 140.00 Maintain

15/08/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 150.00 Maintain

The stock increased 1.14% or GBX 1 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 89. About 58,487 shares traded. Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) has 0.00% since December 24, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has market cap of 346.17 million GBP. The firm engages in the sale of new and used cars, and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customersÂ’ vehicles. It has a 7.24 P/E ratio. It operates 160 franchised dealerships representing 33 marques from 102 locations.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.78 per share. T’s profit will be $6.11 billion for 8.43 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering AT\u0026T (NYSE:T), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AT\u0026T had 13 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, November 26 by Moffett Nathanson. UBS upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, September 21 report. The company was upgraded on Monday, December 3 by JP Morgan. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, December 3. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, December 11 report. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, July 13 by Raymond James. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, August 22 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, September 4 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, October 25. The rating was upgraded by Tigress Financial on Monday, October 22 to “Buy”.