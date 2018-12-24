Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New (UBSH) by 9.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 235,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.06M, up from 215,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Union Bankshares Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $27.58. About 896,259 shares traded or 145.92% up from the average. Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) has declined 14.10% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.10% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSH News: 24/05/2018 – CITY UNION BANK LTD CTBK.NS – MARCH QTR NET NPA 1.70 PCT VS 1.74 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 08/03/2018 – DIRECT INSURANCE SAYS IT ISN’T MULLING PURCHASE OF UNION BANK; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from City Union Bank for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 26/04/2018 – PHILIPPINE UNION BANK TO USE BLOCKCHAIN FOR INTERNAL PROCESSES; 13/05/2018 – UNION NATIONAL BANK 1Q NET INCOME 421.8M DIRHAMS; 30/05/2018 – ISRAEL ANTI-TRUST AUTHORITY SAYS OPPOSED TO MERGER BETWEEN MIZRAHI-TEFAHOT BANK AND UNION BANK; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MUFG UNION BANK, N.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A’; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Union Bank of India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 29/05/2018 – Union Bank & Trust Completes Integration of Xenith Bank; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS – MARCH QTR INTEREST EARNED 81.12 BLN RUPEES VS 83.25 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (Put) (EAT) by 1500% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.50% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 96,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.49 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Brinker Intl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $44.29. About 3.50M shares traded or 169.48% up from the average. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has risen 36.54% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 01/05/2018 – BRINKER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.03; 25/04/2018 – BRINKER INTERNATIONAL INC EAT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Oper Chief; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Company Buys New 1.8% Position in Brinker; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Rev $812.5M; 01/05/2018 – BRINKER NOW SEES YEAR REV UNCHANGED TO DOWN 0.5%; 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Brinker; 10/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Advises Brinker Brown Fastener & Supply Inc. On Its Sale To Colony Hardware Corporation, A Portfolio Company; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q EPS $1.02; 20/03/2018 – Brinker Capital Launches On-Site Broadcast Studio to Connect with Global Media Outlets

Since September 6, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $2.90 million activity. 4,000 shares were sold by Taylor Joseph G, worth $202,788. $90,178 worth of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) was sold by Allen Wade. $101,012 worth of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) was sold by Ware Michaela M on Wednesday, November 7. The insider Roberts Wyman sold 35,478 shares worth $1.69 million. $611,235 worth of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) shares were sold by PROVOST STEVE.

More notable recent Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brinker International: It’s Q4 Or Bust – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brinker: Comp Improvement Does Not Drive A Buy Rating – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Restaurant margin down for Brinker’s International – Seeking Alpha” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brinker: Planting Seeds For Its Future Destruction – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Dividend 3 Pack – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2018.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $724.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unum Group (Call) (NYSE:UNM) by 32,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 37,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,400 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.26, from 0.74 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 22 investors sold EAT shares while 95 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 45.65 million shares or 0.35% more from 45.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Bancorp Of Omaha accumulated 34,680 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 31,076 shares in its portfolio. Van Den Berg Management I Inc invested in 0.19% or 38,865 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 23,930 shares stake. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt has invested 0.4% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 26,636 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Investment Mngmt reported 5,485 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Hussman Strategic Advisors invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Tudor Inv Et Al accumulated 54,383 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 132,831 are owned by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada. Lpl holds 0% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) or 5,206 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 2,471 shares. Cwm Ltd Company has invested 0% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Among 27 analysts covering Brinker (NYSE:EAT), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 26% are positive. Brinker had 89 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $34 target in Wednesday, October 11 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group given on Thursday, January 25. The stock of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 12 by Maxim Group. As per Thursday, December 15, the company rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, August 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group given on Wednesday, January 31. As per Wednesday, September 30, the company rating was initiated by Maxim Group. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Tuesday, June 7 with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform” on Wednesday, October 21. J.P. Morgan downgraded Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) rating on Thursday, June 15. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $4400 target.

More notable recent Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “William L. Dawkins Named Triangle Market President – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Union Bankshares Corporation Appoints F. Blair Wimbush to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Maria P. Tedesco Named President of Union Bank & Trust – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2018. More interesting news about Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Union Bankshares Corporation Cancels Presentation at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Union Bank & Trust Completes Integration of Xenith Bank – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 29, 2018.

Among 10 analysts covering Union First Market Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Union First Market Bankshares Corporation had 48 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Buy” on Friday, August 4. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of UBSH in report on Wednesday, January 24 with “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, May 23 the stock rating was upgraded by Wood to “Outperform”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Brean Capital on Thursday, May 3. The stock of Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, December 12 by Raymond James. The firm has “Hold” rating by Brean Capital given on Monday, May 21. On Wednesday, November 30 the stock rating was initiated by Brean Capital with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Brean Capital given on Monday, April 23. Brean Capital maintained the shares of UBSH in report on Thursday, July 20 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Sandler O’Neill on Thursday, October 18.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.54, from 1.53 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 10 investors sold UBSH shares while 63 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.04 million shares or 8.70% less from 54.81 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 12,385 were reported by Tiedemann Advisors Limited Company. Fmr Limited Liability reported 1.13M shares. Dubuque Natl Bank And holds 304 shares. Martin And Tn invested in 85,583 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Stifel Fin Corporation has invested 0% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 89,836 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Monarch Partners Asset Management Limited Liability reported 97,494 shares stake. Bridgeway Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Northern Trust invested in 0.01% or 1.20 million shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers holds 785,165 shares. 246,546 are held by Bryn Mawr Tru. 5,951 are owned by Colony Gru.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 20,000 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $447,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 38,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 332,419 shares, and cut its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN).

Since July 24, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 insider sales for $73,180 activity. 1,200 shares valued at $49,980 were bought by Wimbush Frederick Blair on Tuesday, July 24. Shares for $41,560 were sold by BEALE G WILLIAM.