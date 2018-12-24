Union Bankshares (UBSH) EPS Estimated At $0.68; CBL & Associates Properties Has 1.12 Sentiment

CBL & Associates Properties Inc (CBL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 86 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 77 sold and trimmed equity positions in CBL & Associates Properties Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 128.33 million shares, up from 126.01 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding CBL & Associates Properties Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 55 Increased: 51 New Position: 35.

Analysts expect Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) to report $0.68 EPS on January, 22.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 30.77% from last quarter’s $0.52 EPS. UBSH’s profit would be $44.87 million giving it 10.14 P/E if the $0.68 EPS is correct. After having $0.60 EPS previously, Union Bankshares Corporation’s analysts see 13.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $27.58. About 896,259 shares traded or 145.92% up from the average. Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) has declined 14.10% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.10% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSH News: 06/03/2018 GUIDANCE: UNION NATIONAL BANK USD 5YR REGS AT MS+140AREA; 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S UNION BANK EXEC SAYS HAS TOTAL EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 120 BLN RUPEES TO BORROWER REFERRED TO NCLT BY RBI IN TWO LISTS; 06/03/2018 – UNION NATIONAL BANK USD 5YR SIZE SET AT $500M; 13/05/2018 – UNION NATIONAL BANK 1Q NET INCOME 421.8M DIRHAMS; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS – MARCH QTR PROVISIONS FOR NPA 56.39 BLN RUPEES VS 15.05 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from City Union Bank for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 17/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS – ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT BY DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS IN UNION ASSET MANAGEMENT CO; 14/05/2018 – UNION BANK NIGERIA TARGETS 12% GROWTH IN LOAN BOOK FOR 2018; 10/04/2018 – UNION BANK & TRUST REPORTS PURCHASE OF OUTFITTER ADVISORS; 22/03/2018 – UNION BANK INDIA (UNBK) – NEWS CLARIFICATION

More notable recent CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CBL is `always up for sale,’ CEO says – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CBL Properties Makes Significant Progress on Its Redevelopment Program to Transform Properties into Suburban Town Centers – Business Wire” published on December 04, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “CBL Properties to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Leveraged Finance Conference – Business Wire” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CBL: Balance Sheets Matter – Seeking Alpha” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CBL & Associates Properties declares $0.075 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 29, 2018.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a public real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $400.86 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States with a focus on Southeastern and Midwestern United States. It currently has negative earnings. It owns, develops, acquires leases, manages, and operates regional shopping malls, open-air and mixed-use centers, outlet centers, associated centers, community centers and office properties.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. holds 2.96% of its portfolio in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc for 697,811 shares. Legg Mason Inc. owns 5,293 shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, R.M.Sincerbeaux Capital Management Llc has 0.7% invested in the company for 217,496 shares. The California-based Orinda Asset Management Llc has invested 0.66% in the stock. Adams Asset Advisors Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 897,881 shares.

Analysts await CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 19.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.56 per share. CBL’s profit will be $89.75 million for 1.12 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by CBL & Associates Properties, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

The stock increased 3.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.01. About 8.94 million shares traded or 123.08% up from the average. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (CBL) has declined 52.50% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CBL News: 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC – SAME-CENTER MALL OCCUPANCY WAS 89.5% AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH 90.4% AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 23/03/2018 – CBL Properties Year-to-Date Sales off to Strong Start and Exceed National Average; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q Loss $10.3M; 26/04/2018 – CBL PROPERTIES MAINTAINS GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – CBL Properties Closes 10-Year Fixed Rate Non-Recourse Loan Secured by CoolSprings Galleria in Nashville, TN; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q Rev $220.2M; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 16/05/2018 – CBL Properties Announces New Entertainment Anchor at Jefferson Mall in Louisville, Kentucky; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC – PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 91.1% AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED WITH 92.1% AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q Loss/Shr 6c

Among 4 analysts covering Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Union Bankshares had 4 analyst reports since August 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 18 by Brean Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 18 by Sandler O’Neill. Raymond James maintained Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) rating on Monday, August 20. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $47 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 8 by Compass Point.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 selling transactions for $73,180 activity. The insider Wimbush Frederick Blair bought $49,980. 1,000 shares were sold by TILLETT RONALD L, worth $41,150. BEALE G WILLIAM had sold 1,000 shares worth $40,450.

More notable recent Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “Trump Declares Day of Mourning for Bush; NYSE and Nasdaq Say They Will Close – The Wall Street Journal” on December 02, 2018, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “What President George H.W. Bushâ€™s day of mourning means for stock, bond and commodity traders – MarketWatch” published on December 05, 2018, Cnbc.com published: “George HW Bush’s funeral: Here’s a rundown of the financial markets that are open and closed – CNBC” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Union Bankshares Corporation To Host Investor Day – GlobeNewswire” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Union Bankshares Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire Access National Corporation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 05, 2018.