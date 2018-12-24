United Security Bancshares (UBFO) to pay $0.11 on Jan 15, 2019; W P Carey (WPC) Has 1.11 Sentiment

W P Carey Inc (WPC) investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. The ratio improved, as 146 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 132 sold and trimmed stock positions in W P Carey Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 48.86 million shares, down from 49.69 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding W P Carey Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 94 Increased: 105 New Position: 41.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) is expected to pay $0.11 on Jan 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:UBFO) shareholders before Jan 2, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. United Security Bancshares’s current price of $9.61 translates into 1.14% yield. United Security Bancshares’s dividend has Jan 3, 2019 as record date. Dec 19, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 64,075 shares traded or 392.96% up from the average. United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) has declined 8.04% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.04% the S&P500.

W. P. Carey Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $11.02 billion. The firm also provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. It has a 25.33 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $403,290 activity.

The stock increased 0.59% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $68.4. About 7.74M shares traded or 329.06% up from the average. W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) has declined 0.62% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32

More notable recent W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “W. P. Carey declares $1.03 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – The Motley Fool” published on December 15, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “REITs: The Only Asset Class That Will Deliver Required Returns (Part II) – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 19, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Western Union, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Terreno Realty, UnitedHealth Group, LendingClub, and WP Carey â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Rock Point Advisors Llc holds 3.51% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. for 122,714 shares. Gruss & Co Inc owns 50,277 shares or 3.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pring Turner Capital Group Inc has 2.81% invested in the company for 34,040 shares. The New York-based Karpas Strategies Llc has invested 2.14% in the stock. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc., a Wisconsin-based fund reported 35,573 shares.

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on February, 22. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.31 per share. WPC’s profit will be $211.00M for 13.05 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.49% negative EPS growth.

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding firm for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company has market cap of $162.44 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It has a 13.93 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural and lease financing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.86, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 5 investors sold United Security Bancshares shares while 8 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.05 million shares or 6.59% more from 3.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) for 13,800 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Company has invested 0% in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). Geode Lc stated it has 67,830 shares. Century holds 0% or 19,282 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0% in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 48,554 shares. Stifel Corporation holds 0% or 89,652 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). Moreover, Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). Blackrock owns 638,357 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 25,718 shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Elizabeth Park Advsr Limited stated it has 714,633 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). Rhumbline Advisers has 16,489 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Security Bancshares declares $0.11 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Thai Stock Market Tipped To Extend Losing Streak – Nasdaq” published on December 23, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “International Cannabis Increases European Distribution Footprint by Over 1300 Pharmacies – Nasdaq” on December 24, 2018. More interesting news about United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “WISeKey announces execution of definitive agreement to sell the Quovadis SSL/TLS, PKI technology business for US$45 million to DigiCert – Nasdaq” published on December 24, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 ETFs Up At Least 10% in Tumultuous Q4 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $18,815 activity. $8,871 worth of stock was bought by EYTCHESON DAVID L on Tuesday, July 24.