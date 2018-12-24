Pioneer Trust Bank N A decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 15.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold 5,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,115 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.07M, down from 34,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $106.18. About 12.47 million shares traded or 126.01% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 181.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.02M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $106.61M, up from 718,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $41.46. About 2.06 million shares traded or 139.35% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 33.49% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2020 Net $1.00B-Net $1.10B; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS JEFFERSON CS OUTAGE HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2019 Net $950M-Net $1.05B; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q EBIT $205M-EBIT $215M; 01/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: Rice Midstream Partners LP is the Subject of a Legal Investigation; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Jerry Ashcroft Named President, CEO of EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Schlotterbeck Also Resigns Posts With EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM: DGP HASTINGS EXTRACTION PLANT RETURNS TO SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Isn’t Forecasting Any Additional Public Equity Issuance at Least Through 2020; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q Net $170M-Net $180M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.85, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 18 investors sold EQM shares while 33 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 76.34 million shares or 41.62% more from 53.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Massachusetts Financial Ma has 0.05% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 2.12 million shares. Ballentine Ltd Liability Company accumulated 6,308 shares. Regions Financial Corp reported 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Stratos Wealth Ltd reported 0% stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.03% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Md Sass Svcs owns 37,300 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 8,219 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 17,842 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cambridge Advsr stated it has 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Bank Of America De holds 0.01% or 1.63M shares in its portfolio. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 157,265 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Westwood Hldgs Grp stated it has 906,303 shares. Janney Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Ancora Advsr Llc reported 1,656 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd owns 0.04% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 47,850 shares.

Among 18 analysts covering EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. EQT Midstream Partners had 64 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, December 7. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 13 by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus maintained EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) on Thursday, September 28 with “Hold” rating. Wolfe Research upgraded EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) on Tuesday, November 20 to “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 20 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Monday, February 12, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) rating on Monday, April 30. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $6900 target. The company was maintained on Friday, August 17 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was upgraded on Friday, January 15 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Mitsubishi UFJ on Friday, October 14.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 19,361 shares to 2.15 million shares, valued at $47.33M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 826,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.62M shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE).

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “It’s official: EQT splits into two companies – Pittsburgh Business Times” on November 13, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why EQGP Holdings Is Surging Today While EQM Midstream Is Slumping – Motley Fool” published on November 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM) Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2018. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Streamlining Transaction – Business Wire” published on April 26, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Recently Created High-Yield Stock Is Worth Putting on Your Watchlist – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 02, 2018.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.41 million activity. $465,591 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by JOHRI AKHIL on Thursday, July 26.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A, which manages about $229.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Com (NYSE:V) by 3,900 shares to 34,050 shares, valued at $5.11M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) by 1,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Com (NYSE:UNH).

Among 25 analysts covering United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. United Technologies Corporation had 92 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird initiated the shares of UTX in report on Thursday, October 6 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform” on Thursday, January 28. Atlantic Securities upgraded United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Tuesday, December 5 to “Overweight” rating. On Monday, October 10 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Sunday, October 8. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 30 by Jefferies. The firm has “Hold” rating by Liberum Capital given on Tuesday, December 1. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, September 15 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, August 25 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Numis Securities given on Tuesday, October 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Hanson Doremus Invest Mgmt has 0.05% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,201 shares. Verity Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Old Natl Bankshares In holds 31,806 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Woodstock Corp has 2.08% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 88,229 shares. Mendel Money stated it has 27,550 shares or 3.74% of all its holdings. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Company stated it has 0.4% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Jane Street Group Lc owns 53,171 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Korea Inv Corp has invested 0.26% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Franklin Resources owns 5.41M shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. 6,504 are owned by Montecito Bank. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 1,431 shares. Cleararc Cap invested 0.32% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Virtu Ltd Liability stated it has 33,194 shares. Welch Cap Ltd Com owns 4,908 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio.