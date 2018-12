Unity Investments Holdings Limited (0913) Plunged -4.65% on Dec 24

Shares of Unity Investments Holdings Limited (HKG:0913) last traded at 0.041, representing a move of -4.65%, or -0.002 per share, on volume of 20,000 shares. After opening the trading day at 0.041, shares of Unity Investments Holdings Limited traded in a close range. Unity Investments Holdings Limited currently has a total float of 1.86B shares and on average sees 590,595 shares exchange hands each day. The stock now has a 52-week low of 0.033 and high of 0.068.

Getting To Know Asia’s 3rd Largest Stock Exchange

Asia is home to some of the biggest and most successful stock exchanges worldwide. This is mainly the reason behind the region's fast-paced economic growth.

In terms of market capitalization, the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (SEHK) is the third largest stock exchange in Asia, making it the sixth biggest stock exchange globally. As of 2015, more than 1,800 stocks are listed on it, bringing its total market capitalization to almost HK$25 trillion.

Asia's third biggest stock exchange has been around since 1891, making it one of the oldest stock exchanges in the region as well. Its establishment comes after the foundation of Hong Kong's Association of Stockbrokers. The SEHK follows the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) and the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) in terms of market capitalization.

The pre-market session on the SEHK opens at 9:00 a.m. and concludes at 9:30 a.m. Then, the regular morning session opens at 9:30 a.m. and concludes at 12:00 n.n. The regular afternoon session on the SEHK opens at 1:00 p.m. and concludes at 4:00 p.m.

The Hang Seng Index (HSI)

The HSI, overseen by the Hang Seng Indexes Company, is the primary index in Hong Kong measuring the top 50 stocks on the SEHK. It monitors stocks based on market capitalization with respect to free-float shares or commonly traded shares.

Given its broad nature, the HSI had to be divided into four sectors on January 2, 1985 in order to provide a better representation of the nation’s equity market. These sectors are Utilities, Materials, Financials, and Energy.

A stock that has been listed on the SEHK for 24 months or more can be eligible for inclusion in the HSI. However, a stock that has been listed on the SEHK for just three months can already be eligible for inclusion as long as it comes with superior overall performance. The HSI is rebalanced four times a year in order to optimize economy indication.

Currently, the HSI has an all-time low of 58.61 points, which was last seen on August 31, 1967; and an all-time high of 31,638.22 points, which was last seen on October 30, 2007. Its all-time intraday high of 31,958.42 points was also last seen during the said session.

The HSI had first touched the 10,000-point level on December 10, 1993; the 20,000-point level on December 28, 2006; and the 30,000-point level on October 18, 2007. It had fallen almost 70% from its all-time high on October 27, 2008, touching the 10,000-point level once again.

Eventually, the HSI was able to make a comeback, touching the 20,000-point level again on July 24, 2009. It had touched the 25,000-point level on August 19, 2014; the 26,000-point level on April 8, 2015; and the 28,000-point level on April 13, 2015.

Investing on SEHK stocks is an ideal move for investors given Hong Kong's competitive position in the global economy. This year, CG Watch has once again recognized Hong Kong as one of the Asian nations boasting with excellent corporate governance.

Unity Investments Holdings, Ltd. and its subsidiaries engage primarily in investment holding in listed and unlisted companies. The company has market cap of $76.36 million. The company's subsidiaries include 139 Holdings Limited , Heritage International Holdings Limited (Heritage), Wonson International Holdings Limited (Wonson), Radford Capital Investment Limited (Radford), China Sci-Tech Holdings Limited (China Sci-Tech), Asia Standard International Group Limited (Asia Standard), China United Holdings Limited (China United), Yugang International Limited (Yugang), and Qualipak International Holdings Limited (Qualipak). 139 Holdings engages primarily in the manufacture, trading, and distribution of garments, shoes, and other merchandise. It currently has negative earnings. Heritage engages in property investment and development.