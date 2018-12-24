UPM-Kymmene Oyj (UPMKY) EPS Estimated At $0.70; Northcoast Asset Management Has Cut Zoetis (ZTS) Holding

Analysts expect UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) to report $0.70 EPS on January, 11.UPMKY’s profit would be $364.79M giving it 8.84 P/E if the $0.70 EPS is correct. After having $0.71 EPS previously, UPM-Kymmene Oyj’s analysts see -1.41% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $24.76. About shares traded. UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) has 0.00% since December 24, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased Zoetis Inc (ZTS) stake by 32.64% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 92,115 shares as Zoetis Inc (ZTS)’s stock rose 0.06%. The Northcoast Asset Management Llc holds 190,112 shares with $17.41 million value, down from 282,227 last quarter. Zoetis Inc now has $39.24B valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $81.68. About 4.09 million shares traded or 75.54% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 24.12% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $120 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO THE COMPANY UNDER OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS – EXPECTS DEAL TO HAVE IMPACT ON 2018 EARNINGS RELATED TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING ACTIVITIES; ON ADJUSTED BASIS, CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 26/04/2018 – Zoetis to Expand Animal Vaccine Research and Manufacturing in Suzhou, China; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased Fidelity National Information (NYSE:FIS) stake by 3,048 shares to 135,228 valued at $14.75 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) stake by 3,499 shares and now owns 43,182 shares. Ishares Tr S&P 500 Index Fd (IVV) was raised too.

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 11.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.69 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $369.95M for 26.52 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Zoetis had 7 analyst reports since July 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, July 30. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $101 target in Friday, November 2 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Tuesday, August 14. JP Morgan upgraded Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) on Monday, October 15 to “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $92 target in Friday, August 3 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, August 3. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold” on Wednesday, August 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 38 investors sold ZTS shares while 293 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 408.35 million shares or 1.85% less from 416.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pictet North America Advisors holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 7,117 shares. Ifrah Financial Svcs reported 0.2% stake. Brown Advisory Incorporated owns 6.48 million shares. Valley Advisers accumulated 0% or 87 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd holds 2.47% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 136,518 shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 900 shares. Macquarie Group Limited holds 0.03% or 210,925 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Ltd Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Trexquant Invest LP holds 0.24% or 34,151 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Mkts reported 170,238 shares. 793,624 were accumulated by Raymond James & Associate. Brown Capital Management Lc owns 8,154 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brinker Cap owns 22,265 shares. Kbc Nv reported 274,722 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Pettee Investors Inc has invested 0.29% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $34.37 million activity. 135,000 shares valued at $12.36 million were sold by Alaix Juan Ramon on Tuesday, August 14. Chen Heidi C. sold 2,500 shares worth $233,775. 2,000 shares valued at $184,060 were sold by Lagano Roxanne on Monday, October 1. Knupp Catherine A. also sold $4.25 million worth of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) shares. $1.51 million worth of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) was sold by David Glenn. On Friday, November 30 Reed Willie M sold $300,437 worth of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 3,205 shares. 11,500 shares were sold by PECK KRISTIN C, worth $1.09M.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the bio and forest industries. The company has market cap of $12.90 billion. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Paper ENA, UPM Plywood, and Other Operations divisions. It has a 9.93 P/E ratio. The firm provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, graphic papers, and packaging; wood renewable diesel and naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries; and sawn timber for joinery, packaging, distribution, and construction industries.