Bulldog Investors Llc increased its stake in Central Secs Corp Com (CET) by 60.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc bought 222,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.72% with the market. The hedge fund held 586,621 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.31M, up from 364,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Central Secs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $612.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $24.36. About 36,030 shares traded or 5.21% up from the average. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has declined 0.15% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.15% the S&P500.

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its stake in Eastman Chem Co (EMN) by 12.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp sold 4,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,621 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.16M, down from 36,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Eastman Chem Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $69.16. About 5 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 20.52% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 13/03/2018 – AGFA, EASTMAN PARK MICROGRAPHICS EXTEND MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY PACT; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 2018 EPS GROWTH IN MIDDLE OF 10%-14% RANGE; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CEO MARK COSTA SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%; 04/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 48 investors sold EMN shares while 221 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.12 million shares or 2.12% less from 113.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bessemer Group holds 0% or 1,154 shares. Holderness Investments Communications holds 0.57% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) or 13,306 shares. Hendley And reported 2.77% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Fmr Limited Liability holds 997,252 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 31,716 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp accumulated 463,276 shares. First Mercantile Trust reported 0.02% stake. Great Lakes Llc holds 0.06% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) or 24,371 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsr accumulated 7,445 shares. Tiemann Inv Advisors Limited Co stated it has 6,180 shares. Hennessy Advsr Inc holds 29,500 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 564,850 shares. Destination Wealth reported 136 shares. Kbc Group Nv invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN).

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp, which manages about $270.85 million and $394.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 282,398 shares to 291,019 shares, valued at $14.47M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 42,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Since July 31, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $1.38 million activity. RAISBECK DAVID W also bought $988,335 worth of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) on Friday, December 7. $2.00 million worth of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) was sold by Costa Mark J.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. EMN’s profit will be $229.66 million for 10.54 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual EPS reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.91% negative EPS growth.

Among 19 analysts covering Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), 10 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Eastman Chemical Company had 71 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, March 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 21. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Tuesday, September 5. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $92 target in Monday, August 7 report. The company was maintained on Monday, January 8 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Monday, October 30, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of EMN in report on Tuesday, August 23 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, July 12. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, February 5. On Sunday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.29, from 1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 1 investors sold CET shares while 13 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.91 million shares or 9.25% more from 2.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Florida-based Raymond James And Assoc has invested 0.01% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Roberts Glore And Co Il owns 7,857 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Jbf Capital stated it has 0.11% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Meridian Inv Counsel holds 13,015 shares. Guggenheim Lc stated it has 38,004 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Inc has 471,937 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 33,388 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup has 1,410 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Mngmt Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 28,947 shares. Stifel Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Wolverine Asset Management Lc accumulated 22,507 shares. Moreover, Colonial Trust Advsr has 0.16% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Css Limited Liability Il reported 35,158 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Zuckerman Inv Group Inc Ltd Llc holds 0.24% or 37,275 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs reported 8,868 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55M and $337.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lf Capital Acquistion by 33,576 shares to 296,674 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Swiss Helvetia Fund (SWZ) by 54,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.06M shares, and cut its stake in New York Reit Inc (NYSE:NYRT).