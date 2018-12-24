Utrust (UTK) targets $0.03117102428 while having 3.57% rise during a day

It was good day for Utrust (UTK), as it jumped by $0.000975685300000001 or 3.57%, touching $0.0283372948. Cryptocoin Analysts believe that Utrust (UTK) is looking for the $0.03117102428 goal. According to 4 analysts could reach $0.0573415291554335. The highest price was $0.0284645581 and lowest of $0.0269373985 for December 23-24. The open was $0.0273616095. It last traded at HuobiPro exchange. Aproximately 2,858 UTK worth $79 was traded.

For a month, Utrust (UTK) tokens went up 21.31% from $0.02336 for coin. For 100 days UTK is down -4.72% from $0.02974. It traded at $0.1086 200 days ago. Utrust (UTK) has 500.00M coins mined with the market cap $14.17M. It has 500.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 28/08/2017. The Crypto UTK has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Utrust is a blockchain-based platform that combines elements from traditional payment systems with the advantages provided by cryptocurrencies. The platform allows users to buy items, digital or physical, with their favorite cryptocurrency or token while providing a consumer-protection system in which coins are held in escrow until the transaction is fully complete. In case of a conflict, the resolution is handled by Utrust.

The Utrust platform features its own Ethereum-based token, the UTK. The token provides multiple advantages, including a zero-fee system within the Utrust platform, which means that payments made with the UTK are free of charge. The token also runs on a buy-back & burn program in which part of the revenue generated by Utrust is allocated to the purchase of tokens that are then publicly destroyed, creating a deflationary currency.