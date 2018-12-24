Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 13.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 2,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,645 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.12 million, down from 21,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $71.64. About 292 shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 14.27% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – $170 MLN PROJECT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2020; 19/04/2018 – CITY, NEIGHBORING REFINERY FIRE DEPARTMENTS ASKED TO ASSIST AT VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES 2018 RIN COSTS $500M-$600M; $200M BELOW PRIOR EST; 20/04/2018 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Valero’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 06/03/2018 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 06/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 279931 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – VALERO MEMPHIS TENNESSEE REFINERY HYDROGEN PLANT OPERATING AT REDUCED RATES; 13/03/2018 – Valero Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) by 18.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 79,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 502,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.58 million, up from 422,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.54. About 13.77 million shares traded or 94.64% up from the average. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 7.61% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Net $253M; 19/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts LP CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 16/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC HST.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Raises Full Year Forecast After Reporting Strong Results for the First Quarter 2018; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: Mini-Tender Offers Seek Less Than 5% of Outstanding Equity; 16/05/2018 – Japanese Investors Buy DDR, Weatherford; Sell Host Hotels: 13F; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 20/04/2018 – DJ Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HST)

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.09 EPS, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VLO’s profit will be $462.49M for 16.43 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold VLO shares while 353 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 256 raised stakes. 315.70 million shares or 1.71% less from 321.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bb&T owns 168,395 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 32,135 shares. Natl Registered Invest Advisor Incorporated reported 4,150 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 50,100 shares. Bragg Finance Advisors holds 0.57% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 37,428 shares. Bokf Na has 0.09% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 2,149 are held by Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited. Diligent Invsts Ltd holds 0.11% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 1,816 shares. Alpha Windward holds 8,467 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.11% or 65,752 shares. Girard Prtnrs Limited invested in 0.26% or 12,791 shares. Usca Ria Limited holds 1,783 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 2,467 shares. Bbva Compass Financial Bank owns 9,187 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Fiduciary Service Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx owns 3,142 shares.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.71 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J had bought 25,000 shares worth $1.82M. $5,174 worth of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) was bought by EBERHART PAULETT on Monday, October 29.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 25,000 shares to 132,360 shares, valued at $8.40M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 16,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 825,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OKSKF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 25 investors sold HST shares while 168 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 697.67 million shares or 1.95% less from 711.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cohen & Steers Inc reported 7.49 million shares. Duff And Phelps, a Illinois-based fund reported 3.78M shares. Mai Cap Mngmt invested 0.01% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Cleararc owns 19,184 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) or 221,000 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association invested in 370,067 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nordea Management Ab accumulated 1.42M shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.25% or 13,676 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark holds 86 shares. Wealthfront stated it has 38,150 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Limited Com invested in 39,874 shares. Chemical Bancorp owns 32,082 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 0% stake. Prudential Financial Inc reported 0.16% stake. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 952,789 shares.

