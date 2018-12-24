Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 3.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 1,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.49% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 48,084 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.54M, down from 49,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 2.75 million shares traded or 96.78% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 13.28% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.28% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 03/04/2018 – REG-Stryker announces organizational changes: Lonny J. Carpenter to retire; 07/05/2018 – Stryker’s Trevo™ Retriever becomes first and only device indicated for acute ischemic stroke treatment up to 24 hours in; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.70-Adj EPS $1.75; 14/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Revolution CMS w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Med. Press., Product Number:; 04/04/2018 – ALLOSOURCE – CO, STRYKER LAUNCH PROCHONDRIX CR, A OSTEOCHONDRAL ALLOGRAFT WHICH IS A NATURAL SOLUTION FOR PATIENTS NEEDING ARTICULAR CARTILAGE REPAIR; 04/05/2018 – REG-Stryker to participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Maveric Magnetic Resonance Imaging Used to Study Detailed Bone Apposition and Fixation of the Stryker Trident

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 2.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 31,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.41M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $91.53 million, up from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $62.76. About 874,484 shares traded or 122.43% up from the average. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has declined 1.07% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 11/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.045 per Share; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS GETS 5-YR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES CONTRACT REBID; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Maximus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Year Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Net $55.5M; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at Sta; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q EPS 84c; 12/03/2018 Maximus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Yr Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 11,046 shares to 416,660 shares, valued at $53.27 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 58,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 660,861 shares, and cut its stake in Primoris Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 33 investors sold MMS shares while 95 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 0.75% less from 57.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can owns 63,626 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Riverhead Management Lc has 0.02% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). 9,115 are owned by Jane Street Gru Lc. 4,600 were accumulated by Yorktown Com. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability holds 4,840 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 34,375 shares. Ajo Lp reported 5,336 shares. Pnc Financial Service has 0% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 5,252 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 300,707 shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Chatham Cap Gru holds 0.49% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 30,075 shares. Bluecrest stated it has 8,274 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 5,980 shares. Loomis Sayles & LP invested in 0% or 570 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 146,510 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $8.08 million activity. MONTONI RICHARD A sold $2.16M worth of stock. FRANCIS DAVID had sold 6,220 shares worth $397,209 on Friday, September 28. Andrekovich Mark sold 7,795 shares worth $548,924.

Among 9 analysts covering MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. MAXIMUS had 39 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained it with “Hold” rating and $69 target in Friday, February 9 report. Jefferies maintained the shares of MMS in report on Friday, August 18 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, November 9 with “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by Maxim Group to “Hold” on Friday, May 5. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 9 by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Wednesday, December 13 by Canaccord Genuity. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, May 31 report. Maxim Group maintained MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) on Thursday, February 4 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of MMS in report on Wednesday, October 10 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, January 3 by Robert W. Baird.

More notable recent Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stryker: Buy This Dividend Aristocrat For At Least 10% Annual Returns – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Credit Suisse 2019 Medical Devices Outlook Looks Very Bullish, Even Out to 2025 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stryker declares $0.52 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) were released by: Wallstreetpr.com and their article: “New Momentum Shows Up in Healthcare Logistics: SYK, IVST, and EW – WallStreetPR” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Stryker increases dividend 11%, declaring a $0.52 per share quarterly dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41 million and $804.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 13,292 shares to 601,399 shares, valued at $24.66 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 6,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

Since September 4, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 6 insider sales for $7.22 million activity. The insider Doliveux Roch bought $7,352. $284,189 worth of stock was sold by Berry William E Jr on Monday, November 5. Shares for $69,124 were sold by Fink M Kathryn on Monday, November 5. Owen Katherine Ann had sold 37,866 shares worth $6.32M. Boehnlein Glenn S sold $133,627 worth of stock or 750 shares.

Among 32 analysts covering Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 66% are positive. Stryker Corporation had 108 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 28 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, July 28. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, September 29. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Friday, January 26 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, June 19 by Oppenheimer. The company was reinitiated on Monday, August 10 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, November 15. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, January 30. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, July 17. On Thursday, November 12 the stock rating was initiated by Citigroup with “Sell”.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $2.15 earnings per share, up 9.69% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.96 per share. SYK’s profit will be $804.50 million for 17.53 P/E if the $2.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 32 investors sold SYK shares while 354 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 265.65 million shares or 1.33% less from 269.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability Com invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Brown Advisory accumulated 63,200 shares. Melvin Cap Mgmt Lp reported 0.51% stake. Shamrock Asset Management Lc has invested 0.25% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Girard Ptnrs Limited holds 9,479 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al has 0.01% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Banque Pictet Cie Sa holds 0.02% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) or 5,350 shares. Evergreen Management Ltd Liability Com reported 1,850 shares stake. Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) reported 0.94% stake. Front Barnett Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.16% or 6,080 shares in its portfolio. Gvo Asset Mngmt reported 9.29% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Cornerstone Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 7,065 shares. Capwealth Advsr invested 1.22% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Ferguson Wellman Mngmt holds 21,168 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Colonial Tru Advsr holds 24,800 shares.