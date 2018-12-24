Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 71.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc bought 6,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,946 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.27M, up from 8,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $68.12. About 47.29 million shares traded or 225.42% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JOHN HESS SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 1 PROJECT STILL EXPECTED BY 2020; 23/05/2018 – EXPLAINER-Drilling down: Risky hunt for oil in Vietnam’s South China Sea blocks; 12/04/2018 – Output Resumes at Exxon’s Papua New Guinea LNG Operation After Quake; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS DOES NOT SEE ENOUGH INCENTIVES TO GROW CARBON CAPTURE AND SEQUESTRATION IN MARKETPLACE; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT WILL CUT GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO 12 BCM BY OCTOBER 2022 -STATEMENT; 15/03/2018 – Exxon’s Mark Albers to Retire, Leaving Oil Major’s Inner Sanctum; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Number of Upstream Growth Initiatives; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS CLOSES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit against climate change probe; 07/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) by 19.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 36,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 222,714 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.58M, up from 186,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Nektar Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.16% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.62. About 4.49M shares traded or 78.73% up from the average. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 33.14% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.14% the S&P500. Some Historical NKTR News: 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 24/04/2018 – New Oncology Clinical Collaboration between Nektar and Takeda to Evaluate Combination of NKTR-214, a CD122-biased Agonist, and; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Health Sciences Adds Nektar, Cuts Cigna; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 31/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES SUBMISSION OF A NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO THE U.S. FDA FOR NKTR-181, A FIRST-IN-CLASS INVESTIGATIONAL OPIOID TO TREAT CHRONIC LOW BACK PAIN IN ADULT PATIENTS NEW TO OPIOID; 10/05/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics 1Q Rev $38M; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 06/03/2018 Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 insider sales for $7.27 million activity. 5,982 shares were sold by Nicholson John, worth $228,812 on Friday, November 16. Lingnau Lutz sold 9,000 shares worth $512,820. On Wednesday, September 19 the insider CHESS ROBERT sold $255,645. Another trade for 4,694 shares valued at $179,546 was made by Hora Maninder on Friday, November 16. Shares for $383,130 were sold by Ajer Jeffrey Robert on Thursday, September 20. $1.80 million worth of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was sold by WINGER DENNIS L on Friday, August 17.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Superior Energy Services Inc (NYSE:SPN) by 942,310 shares to 6.65 million shares, valued at $64.82 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 5,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.68M shares, and cut its stake in Cnx Resources Corp.

Among 14 analysts covering Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Nektar Therapeutics had 36 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Roth Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 9 report. The stock of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) earned “Buy” rating by Aegis Capital on Monday, June 5. Roth Capital maintained Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) on Monday, September 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) earned “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Thursday, July 20. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, April 6 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 18 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 4 by Cowen & Co. The rating was reinitiated by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, April 2 with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity initiated it with “Buy” rating and $35.0 target in Thursday, November 9 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) on Tuesday, November 13 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.62, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold NKTR shares while 82 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 154.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 157.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Raymond James And Associate accumulated 0.01% or 57,908 shares. 1,500 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.01% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Swiss Comml Bank owns 547,200 shares. Chevy Chase Trust holds 141,566 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Palisade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com Nj has 0.02% invested in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) for 11,000 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 20,500 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Bridger Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 4% of its portfolio in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Coldstream Capital Mngmt reported 6,798 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.03% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Parkside Bankshares And Trust holds 17 shares. Laurion Capital Management Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Opus Point Partners Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) for 11,803 shares. Parametric Associates reported 0.02% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $5.43 million activity. $1.22 million worth of stock was sold by Verity John R on Tuesday, December 11. Spellings James M Jr also sold $746,620 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, November 28. $619,861 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Schleckser Robert N on Wednesday, November 28. Shares for $1.26 million were sold by Corson Bradley W. Rosenthal David S had sold 7,562 shares worth $614,337. $757,284 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares were sold by Wojnar Theodore J Jr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Family Management owns 53,059 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Manufacturers Life Insur Co The owns 0.6% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 6.72M shares. Panagora Asset Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.97 million shares. Greylin Investment Mangement has invested 7.61% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Miracle Mile Limited Liability reported 5,250 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pinnacle Limited holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 233,810 shares. Gateway Advisers reported 2.14M shares. Premier Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Callahan Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.24% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 141,965 shares. Connors Investor Svcs Incorporated owns 190,897 shares or 2.18% of their US portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.74% or 22,541 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Co holds 0.31% or 29,849 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBJP) by 598,236 shares to 37,105 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XES) by 80,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,506 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, October 31 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 29 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, February 6 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Reduce” rating by HSBC on Tuesday, November 7. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Underperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, November 18. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, June 23. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 6. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 8. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 10 with “Hold”. Piper Jaffray maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, August 24 with “Hold” rating.