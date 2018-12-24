Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 7.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 43,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 580,577 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $87.14M, down from 624,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $124.26. About 25.45 million shares traded or 137.47% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan Ibrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Adds First Data, Exits Visa: 13F; 26/03/2018 – TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS EXPECTS VISA LIBERALISATION FROM EU; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) by 0.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 26,943 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.46 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $248.99M, down from 4.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Cogent Communications Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $43.71. About 985,880 shares traded or 207.65% up from the average. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 3.62% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $44.2M, EST. $44.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCOI); 23/04/2018 – CCOI: ISS RECOMMENDATION VS SAY-ON-PAY VOTE THIS YR UNWARRANTED; 09/03/2018 DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now F83.SG; 22/03/2018 – Cogent Reports: Active Managers on Shaky Ground in the Institutional Market; 23/04/2018 – CCOI:ISS NOT RECOMMENDING CO.’S INDEPENDENT DIRS IS UNWARRANTED; 24/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 20/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 27; 30/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Conference May 14; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.15

Analysts await Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 72.73% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.11 per share. CCOI’s profit will be $8.57M for 57.51 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2559.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evo Pmts Inc by 711,204 shares to 1.62M shares, valued at $38.73 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 30,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (NYSE:OXY).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 insider sales for $2.91 million activity. Another trade for 800 shares valued at $37,760 was made by FERGUSON Lewis H on Friday, December 14. $1.01M worth of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) was sold by Bath Blake on Tuesday, September 11. The insider ONEILL TIMOTHY G sold 1,000 shares worth $51,950. BEURY ROBERT N JR also sold $219,689 worth of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) shares. KILMER HENRY W sold 3,000 shares worth $164,928. Shares for $127,523 were sold by WEINGARTEN TIM on Thursday, November 8.

Among 20 analysts covering Cogent Communications Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Cogent Communications Group Inc. had 57 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Monday, October 9 report. On Friday, November 3 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Underperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Drexel Hamilton on Friday, October 16. The stock of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 23 by Deutsche Bank. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, November 2 report. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, May 2 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Pacific Crest given on Friday, February 26. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, February 23. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, May 4 by Deutsche Bank. Jefferies maintained Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) rating on Thursday, August 3. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $3900 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.28, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 14 investors sold CCOI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 41.42 million shares or 1.36% more from 40.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc accumulated 9,028 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 8,384 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Copeland Capital Lc reported 368,932 shares. 1.15M were reported by Invesco Limited. Schwab Charles Invest Management holds 289,289 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd holds 129,112 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs holds 0.01% or 3,590 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 39,844 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.11% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Menta Lc holds 0.15% or 7,636 shares in its portfolio. Principal Gp holds 364,886 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 551,606 shares. Ranger Investment Management Limited Partnership holds 2.06% or 558,183 shares. Hanseatic Incorporated reported 0.09% stake.

Among 44 analysts covering Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), 35 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Visa Inc. had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of V in report on Thursday, February 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 21 by Bank of America. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, June 6 report. As per Wednesday, October 11, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Friday, February 2 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, December 13 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. PiperJaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $164 target in Friday, February 2 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 6 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna given on Thursday, December 28. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 12 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $16.70 million activity. HOFFMEISTER JAMES H had sold 2,252 shares worth $325,541.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Illinois-based Rothschild Invest Corp Il has invested 0.88% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pitcairn reported 68,361 shares. Provident Tru stated it has 9.89% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Dumont & Blake Inv Advsrs Lc reported 7,220 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp holds 31,575 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 12,800 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 24,726 shares. 119,043 are held by Cobblestone Capital Advsr Limited Liability New York. Tctc Ltd Com owns 12,026 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Regent Management Ltd Llc owns 17,100 shares. Strategic Advsr Ltd Llc has 2.4% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 43,724 shares. Southeast Asset Advisors Incorporated invested in 0.11% or 2,800 shares. Naples has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Auxier Asset Mngmt reported 44,228 shares stake. 8,338 were reported by Hartford Fincl.