Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 54.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 40,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 114,558 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.48 million, up from 74,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $238.34. About 201 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Rev $55.19B; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT; 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 20.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 103,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 392,077 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.55M, down from 495,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.43% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $8.19. About 8.43 million shares traded or 301.63% up from the average. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has risen 1.51% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.51% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications; 25/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as its Business Communications Partner; 14/03/2018 – Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Releases New Enterprise Plan; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as Its Business Commun Partner; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q Rev $253.6M; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE GETS NEW PATENT IN SUPPORT OF NEXMO API PLATFORM; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE NAMES SAGI DUDAI CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.10; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $35.25 million activity. PEARSON DAVID T. sold 159,000 shares worth $2.14M. MASAREK ALAN also sold $7.16M worth of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Vonage (NYSE:VG), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Vonage had 34 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, December 11 by Needham. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 26 by Needham. The stock of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) earned “Outperform” rating by William Blair on Thursday, May 25. Northland Capital maintained Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) on Friday, July 31 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 3 by Robert W. Baird. On Thursday, November 5 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The stock of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) earned “Buy” rating by William Blair on Thursday, August 3. The stock of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 5 by Northland Capital. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Thursday, August 10 by FBN Securities.

Analysts await Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.08 per share. VG’s profit will be $14.37M for 34.13 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Vonage Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.40, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 12 investors sold VG shares while 72 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 196.59 million shares or 1.11% more from 194.44 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). The Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 11,174 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 11,349 are owned by First Republic Investment Management Incorporated. Moreover, Sandy Spring Savings Bank has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 2,425 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt accumulated 12,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Washington Corporation has 392,077 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc owns 2.28M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Da Davidson And holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 94,344 shares. Davenport Limited owns 83,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd has 258,868 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 1.75M shares. 25,800 were accumulated by Mackenzie. Voya Management Llc reported 4.32M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Interest Inc has invested 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG).

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $210.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 12,520 shares to 46,005 shares, valued at $3.89M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Summit Matls Inc by 54,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,634 shares, and has risen its stake in Alta Mesa Res Inc.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $362.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 155 shares to 168 shares, valued at $337,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,495 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet ‘A’.

Among 27 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 25 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. UnitedHealth Group had 106 analyst reports since September 2, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 19 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 6 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, December 6. Morgan Stanley reinitiated the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, September 9 report. Bernstein initiated UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Thursday, June 16 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 17 by Morgan Stanley. Cowen & Co maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Friday, January 12. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $260.0 target. As per Wednesday, August 16, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 22 by Argus Research. The company was maintained on Monday, November 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 selling transactions for $28.26 million activity. WILENSKY GAIL R also sold $779,001 worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares. BURKE RICHARD T sold 10,000 shares worth $2.65 million. The insider Nelson Steven H sold 8,142 shares worth $2.16 million. HOOPER MICHELE J sold $1.32 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Thursday, September 13. WILSON D ELLEN also sold $4.07 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.