Wills Financial Group Inc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 200.43% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Wills Financial Group Inc acquired 930 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 15.37%. The Wills Financial Group Inc holds 1,394 shares with $2.79 million value, up from 464 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $673.53B valuation. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – Amazon drops first-gen Ring doorbell price to $100 after closing acquisition. via @verge; 27/04/2018 – Every new Alphabet business is going to be lower margin than its ads business, while every new Amazon business is going to have higher margins than retail; 02/04/2018 – ProfNet Experts Available on Commerce in the Amazon Age, IT Operations, More; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO BOOST PRIME PRICE TO $119/YR FROM $99; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Closes In on Top Market-Value Spot — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company Tech companies claimed the top five spots again this year; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will visit Amazon on Monday for a fireside chat with employees. via @cnbctech; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Threatening New Types of Competitors in Retail (Video); 29/03/2018 – According to Axios, President Trump wants to take on Amazon over its tax treatment; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com

Verity & Verity Llc increased Metlife Inc (MET) stake by 20.21% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Verity & Verity Llc acquired 11,219 shares as Metlife Inc (MET)’s stock declined 13.12%. The Verity & Verity Llc holds 66,744 shares with $3.12M value, up from 55,525 last quarter. Metlife Inc now has $38.12B valuation. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $38.63. About 12.36M shares traded or 69.85% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has declined 26.13% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 30/04/2018 – MetLife Names Randy Clerihue Chief Communications Officer; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Preferred Shares Series E ‘BBB’; 07/03/2018 – MetLife: Debel to Remain Interim U.S. CFO Until Successor Named; 02/05/2018 – MetLife Investments Asia Limited Expands Institutional Sales Team in Asia; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Rev $14.81B; 02/04/2018 – MetLife to Hold Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net $1.25B; 01/05/2018 – MetLife CFO Hele to Depart as Insurer Grapples With Missteps; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Foundation Partners with Kiva to Support Entrepreneurs and Build Financial Inclusion; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CFO

Among 17 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 23 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, July 27 with “Market Outperform” rating. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 25 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 27. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2100 target in Friday, July 27 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Wednesday, August 29. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $2500 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, November 28. Bank of America maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, October 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 27 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Friday, July 27. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 27 report.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. Shares for $8.02 million were sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M. Another trade for 1,726 shares valued at $2.70 million was sold by Jassy Andrew R. STONESIFER PATRICIA Q had sold 1,375 shares worth $2.31M on Friday, November 2. BEZOS JEFFREY P sold $27.69M worth of stock or 16,964 shares. $3.21 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Olsavsky Brian T on Thursday, November 15. 1,927 shares were sold by Zapolsky David, worth $3.66M. $3.92 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by WILKE JEFFREY A.

Among 6 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. MetLife had 7 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MET in report on Friday, August 17 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, December 17 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) on Wednesday, July 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Monday, October 8. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $57 target in Monday, July 9 report. As per Monday, July 16, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. On Tuesday, November 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Verity & Verity Llc decreased Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) stake by 3,830 shares to 28,987 valued at $2.49M in 2018Q3. It also reduced 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 3,582 shares and now owns 22,855 shares. Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) was reduced too.

