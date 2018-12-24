Among 10 analysts covering Helmerich \u0026 Payne (NYSE:HP), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Helmerich \u0026 Payne had 12 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, December 12, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. As per Tuesday, September 25, the company rating was upgraded by FBR Capital. As per Friday, September 14, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. The company was upgraded on Monday, July 30 by Stephens. Citigroup upgraded Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) rating on Monday, November 19. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $74 target. The company was upgraded on Monday, November 19 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, October 29 by BMO Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained the shares of HP in report on Friday, July 27 with “Underweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $71 target in Thursday, October 11 report. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, September 20 report. See Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) latest ratings:

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 99.71% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 205,710 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 19.14%. The Vigilant Capital Management Llc holds 600 shares with $34,000 value, down from 206,310 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $76.16B valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 23.52M shares traded or 75.71% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS, NESTLE FORM GLOBAL COFFEE ALLIANCE TO ELEVATE,; 03/05/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks talk about the settlement they reached and; 04/05/2018 – Nestle close to deal with Starbucks on its grocery business – reports; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON STARBUCKS – CNBC; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all company-owned stores on the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias education day; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 EPS $3.32-EPS $3.36; 28/05/2018 – Starbucks Is The Most Popular Payment App In America; 26/04/2018 – SBUX TO EXPAND NEW FOOD LINE TO SAN FRANCISCO; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters Agreement With Starbucks for Consumer, Foodservice Products; 29/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Starbucks and other companies must carry cancer warning label on coffee sold in California, judge rules

The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.17. About 3.54 million shares traded or 142.62% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has risen 3.48% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q U.S. Land Revenue Days Rose Approximately 2; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Cites Continued Improvement in Market Conditions; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Sees 3Q U.S. Land Quarterly Rev Days up by Approximately 7%; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE, NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE SAYS ANNOUNCED THE HIRING AND APPOINTMENT OF MARK SMITH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Expect Increases in Avg Dayrates for Co’s Rigs in U.S. Land Spot Market to Accelerate in Next Few Mos

More notable recent Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. files charges against HP foe – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “HP (NYSE:HPQ) Reports A Clean Q4 Beat, But Headwinds Keep Analysts On The Sidelines – Benzinga” published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “HP Inc.: Smooth Execution, As Usual – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “HP Inc. Reports Fiscal 2018 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Final Results and Expiration of Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold Helmerich & Payne, Inc. shares while 164 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 95.20 million shares or 2.06% less from 97.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Capstone Advsr has 0% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 310 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability reported 4,200 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 170 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability stated it has 35,000 shares. Arrow Fin has invested 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Cwm Lc invested in 0.02% or 9,156 shares. First Mercantile Tru Company invested in 670 shares. Kidder Stephen W owns 5,405 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 10,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability invested 0.05% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Brown Brothers Harriman & Company has 0% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 14 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Com reported 100,354 shares stake. Alpha Windward Ltd Company accumulated 650 shares. Norinchukin Comml Bank The reported 14,012 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement owns 8,846 shares.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $4.03 million activity. Lennox Michael also sold $415,268 worth of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) on Tuesday, December 11. 13,000 shares valued at $782,168 were sold by Bell John R. on Monday, November 26. LINDSAY JOHN W sold 30,000 shares worth $2.10 million. 11,309 Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) shares with value of $736,573 were sold by MARSHALL CHAPMAN PAULA.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. engages in the contract drilling of gas and oil wells. The company has market cap of $5.03 billion. It provides drilling rigs, equipment, personnel, and camps on a contract basis to explore for and develop gas and oil from onshore areas and from fixed platforms, tension-leg platforms, and spars in offshore areas. It has a 10.56 P/E ratio. The firm operates through three divisions: U.S.

Among 15 analysts covering Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Starbucks Corp had 20 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, November 12, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. On Friday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. DZ Bank upgraded Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, July 6. DZ Bank has “Hold” rating and $48 target. PiperJaffray downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, August 22 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, June 26. The rating was upgraded by Mizuho to “Buy” on Monday, November 5. Bernstein maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Tuesday, June 26. Bernstein has “Hold” rating and $5800 target. As per Wednesday, October 17, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, December 14 by Wells Fargo. On Wednesday, October 10 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 78 investors sold SBUX shares while 489 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 905.08 million shares or 2.60% less from 929.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. North American Mngmt Corporation accumulated 1.95% or 210,038 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 2% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 113,591 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Pictet Cie (Europe) owns 0.69% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 85,926 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.23% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 612,919 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 0.21% or 388,926 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advsr reported 375,510 shares. 110,290 were reported by Amer Natl Tx. Budros Ruhlin Roe invested 0.4% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communications reported 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Yorktown Mgmt & Research, a Virginia-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 0.01% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 29,838 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 25,523 shares. Prentiss Smith And has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Exchange Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since August 3, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 4 sales for $15.56 million activity. ULLMAN MYRON E III sold $809,738 worth of stock or 15,000 shares. BREWER ROSALIND G also bought $270,200 worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares. 166,666 Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares with value of $8.78M were sold by TERUEL JAVIER G.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 1.54% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $793.98 million for 23.98 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 1,829 shares to 7,967 valued at $1.65 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 1,991 shares and now owns 4,657 shares. Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) was raised too.