Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.38, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 150 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 122 cut down and sold equity positions in Dunkin Brands Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 75.92 million shares, down from 80.69 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Dunkin Brands Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 100 Increased: 93 New Position: 57.

Viking Fund Management Llc increased Vodafone Grp (VOD) stake by 28.57% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Viking Fund Management Llc acquired 16,000 shares as Vodafone Grp (VOD)’s stock declined 6.97%. The Viking Fund Management Llc holds 72,000 shares with $1.56 million value, up from 56,000 last quarter. Vodafone Grp now has $52.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $19.35. About 20.48 million shares traded or 120.00% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 35.12% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.12% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Vodafone close to buying Liberty Global assets in Germany, East Europe – report; 03/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – MERGER IS EXPECTED TO COMPLETE IN FIRST HALF OF CURRENT CALENDAR YEAR; 30/03/2018 – Economic Times: Vodafone, Idea may take legal action against Aircel to recover dues; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA: BALESH SHARMA CEO; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone: Kumar Mangalam Birla to Be Chairman of Vodafone India, Idea Merger; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE NEARING DEAL TO BUY CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN ASSETS FROM LIBERTY GLOBAL, AGREEMENT POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 29/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF SALE OF VODAFONE QATAR; 27/04/2018 – REG-Anoto establishes new agreements with Vodafone and Welsh Ambulance; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL `UNACCEPTABLE’

Analysts await Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 3.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.64 per share. DNKN’s profit will be $51.21 million for 25.92 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.30% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $64.29. About 1.47 million shares traded or 77.64% up from the average. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN) has risen 18.56% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SHORT DUNKIN’ BRANDS, RESTAURANT BRANDS FOR A YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Chanos Bet Against Dunkin’ ‘All Wrong,’ Says Dunkin’ Brands CEO (Video); 09/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Five New Restaurants Throughout North Carolina With New And Existing Franchisees; 22/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN AUGUST 2018; 12/03/2018 Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Three New Restaurants In Kansas City, Missouri With New Franchisee Hope And Destiny, Inc; 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee lnspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Seven New Restaurants In Montgomery, Alabama With Existing Franchisees; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent took a hit after short-seller Jim Chanos revealed bets against them; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 15/03/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS REPORTS THREE NEW EXECUTIVE PROMOTIONS

DunkinÂ’ Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants under the DunkinÂ’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.31 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: DunkinÂ’ Donuts U.S., DunkinÂ’ Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. It has a 14.32 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard-serve ice cream, soft serve ice cream, frozen yogurt, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $38.89 million activity.

More notable recent Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “No One Wakes Up Wondering Where They Can Get a Latte – Nasdaq” on November 25, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Report: Developing Opportunities within T-Mobile US, Philip Morris International, Sirius XM, Universal Health Services, Valero Energy, and Dunkin’ Brands Group â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Data Breaches Should Scare You, and How to Protect Yourself – Motley Fool” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Top Stocks to Buy in the Coffee Sector – The Motley Fool” published on December 02, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Cards for Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 24, 2018.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc holds 4.69% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. for 150,142 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc owns 402,021 shares or 3.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hs Management Partners Llc has 1.81% invested in the company for 847,850 shares. The Florida-based Sawgrass Asset Management Llc has invested 1.73% in the stock. Davis R M Inc, a Maine-based fund reported 636,151 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Vodafone Group had 7 analyst reports since August 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Tuesday, November 13 by CFRA. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 11 by Standpoint Research. The stock of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, September 6. The stock of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, October 8 by Jefferies. The rating was upgraded by Bernstein on Wednesday, September 5 to “Outperform”. Raymond James downgraded the shares of VOD in report on Tuesday, October 9 to “Market Perform” rating. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 30 report.