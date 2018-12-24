Village Super Market (VLGEA) to pay $0.25 on Jan 24, 2019; 1 Analysts Covering First Republic Bank (FRC)

Village Super Market Inc (NASDAQ:VLGEA) is expected to pay $0.25 on Jan 24, 2019. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) shareholders before Jan 2, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Village Super Market Inc’s current price of $25.83 translates into 0.97% yield. Village Super Market Inc’s dividend has Jan 3, 2019 as record date. Dec 18, 2018 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $25.83. About 117,249 shares traded or 369.24% up from the average. Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) has risen 15.89% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.89% the S&P500. Some Historical VLGEA News: 16/03/2018 – Village Super Market, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 VILLAGE SUPER MARKET INC QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A COMMON SHARE $0.66; 21/04/2018 – DJ Village Super Market Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLGEA); 07/03/2018 – VILLAGE SUPER MARKET INC QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER CLASS B COMMON SHARE $0.48

The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $80.46. About 1.78 million shares traded or 34.90% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has declined 0.24% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. The company has market cap of $13.26 billion. It operates through two divisions, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. It has a 17.42 P/E ratio. The firm offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $35,246 activity. The insider JUDGE DAVID sold 2,500 shares worth $78,125.

Village Super Market, Inc. operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company has market cap of $371.29 million. The Company’s stores feature specialty departments, such as on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. It has a 13.15 P/E ratio. The firm operates a chain of 29 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, and 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania.

