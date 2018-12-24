Accredited Investors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accredited Investors Inc bought 9,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,671 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.02 million, up from 48,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accredited Investors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – Macworld: iPhone 2018 rumors: Apple’s new 18W USB-C in-box power adapter is tipped again; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL GOALS TARGET REV GROWTH OF 25-35 PCT; GROSS MARINS OF 30-35 PCT; 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury has ruled that Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. The jury had been deliberating the latest case since last week; 17/04/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Team Up on New Credit Card; 04/05/2018 – Apple cheer after Buffett lifts investment to $44bn; 05/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple could release new high-end headphones this year; 28/05/2018 – Display Makers Dip on Report Apple OLED Shift in 2019 (Correct); 22/03/2018 – John Sculley, the former Apple CEO, weighs in on the Facebook fallout; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Adds IAC, Exits Chemours, Cuts Apple: 13F

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 31.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 325,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $78.99M, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 10.85M shares traded or 79.56% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 46.83% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.85 million activity. 24,938 Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) shares with value of $1.77 million were sold by LONG MARK P.

Among 40 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 21 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3 (NYSE:DDD) by 789,832 shares to 5.02 million shares, valued at $94.88M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,631 shares, and cut its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3 (NYSE:DDD) by 789,832 shares to 5.02 million shares, valued at $94.88M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,631 shares, and cut its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advisors Asset Mgmt reported 1.63% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nicholas Invest Partners Lp accumulated 13,981 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Green Square Cap Ltd Liability Co accumulated 112,221 shares or 3.54% of the stock. Van Eck Associates reported 24,954 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 26.14M shares or 3.85% of its portfolio. Hays Advisory Ltd Company holds 14,428 shares. Martin Inv Mgmt holds 6.82% or 112,558 shares in its portfolio. Gardner Lewis Asset LP owns 32,042 shares. Alley Ltd invested in 36,703 shares. Mendel Money Management invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Solaris Asset Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 6,655 shares or 11.73% of the stock. Prudential Fincl Incorporated holds 8.41M shares or 2.8% of its portfolio. Tanaka Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 10.31% or 19,659 shares. Bancorporation Of America De holds 40.13M shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Blair William And Com Il has invested 3.43% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. On Monday, July 9 WILLIAMS JEFFREY E sold $2.98 million worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 15,652 shares.

