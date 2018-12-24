Torch Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 3.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torch Wealth Management Llc sold 3,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 108,094 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.00 million, down from 111,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torch Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 589 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 1.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 75 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,010 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $751.95 million, down from 5,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $124.26. About 7,537 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 10/05/2018 – Full Alliance Group (OTCPK:FAGI) Announces Participation in Visa’s Everywhere Initiative Program; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “I Tried It: P&Gâ€™s new razor the best from Gillette yet – Cincinnati Business Courier” on December 18, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market Power Rankings: YouTube Catches Something Viral – The Motley Fool” published on December 24, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Former P&G executive hired as CFO of Newell Brands – Cincinnati Business Courier” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “P&G Completes Acquisition of the Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany – Business Wire” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Best Stock Charts Going Into 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, October 22 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, December 13, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $98 target in Wednesday, January 24 report. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $104.0 target in Tuesday, October 17 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, September 18. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, August 1 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, July 17. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, January 24 with “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, December 13 to “Hold”.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01 billion for 18.80 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.

Torch Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $237.51 million and $166.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr 1 (CSJ) by 20,235 shares to 46,170 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 58 sales for $98.11 million activity. Bishop Steven D had sold 104,157 shares worth $9.54 million. Coombe Gary A also sold $1.01 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, November 9. $3.58M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Taylor David S. 6,245 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $580,401 were sold by TASTAD CAROLYN M. $233,719 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Moeller Jon R. FergusonMchugh MaryLynn had sold 55,310 shares worth $5.06M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. C Worldwide Grp Holding A S invested in 3.49% or 3.27 million shares. Westchester Mgmt Inc reported 93,493 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested in 27,061 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Ronna Sue Cohen reported 2% stake. Peninsula Asset Mngmt holds 6,210 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Republic Inv owns 1.68M shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The reported 582,204 shares. Co Financial Bank holds 1.26% or 1.27M shares in its portfolio. The -based Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Corporation Dc has invested 2.9% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bonness owns 0.89% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 16,400 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 2.75 million shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. South Dakota Council reported 342,083 shares stake. Cubic Asset Lc reported 10,805 shares. Hemenway Ltd Com reported 147,120 shares stake.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ranking The Payment Technology And Services Providers – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Visa, Copart and Paypal Holdings – Investorplace.com” published on November 26, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: PayPal Holdings vs. Mastercard – The Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “4 Reasons To Buy Visa Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Power Rankings: YouTube Catches Something Viral – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 24, 2018.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $661.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 45 shares to 341 shares, valued at $126.82 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 19 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Borg Warner Automotive Inc (NYSE:BWA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Strategic Glob Advsrs stated it has 0.09% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 19,150 are held by Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv. Pinnacle Finance Ptnrs holds 68,633 shares. Menora Mivtachim Hldgs Ltd reported 2.55% stake. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Lc, Missouri-based fund reported 17,625 shares. Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Corp holds 584 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Alta Cap Management holds 2.28% or 273,790 shares in its portfolio. Edgestream Prtn LP holds 0.64% or 25,181 shares in its portfolio. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability Com invested in 4,790 shares. Town & Country Retail Bank & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru invested in 19,990 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp accumulated 24,999 shares. Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.88% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Markel Corp stated it has 924,400 shares. Villere St Denis J & Company Ltd Company owns 690,156 shares or 6.27% of their US portfolio. Aviance Cap Mngmt Limited reported 10,299 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.08 per share. V’s profit will be $2.73 billion for 25.05 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.