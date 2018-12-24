Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 29.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 50,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 222,989 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.95M, up from 172,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.59% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $14.85. About 9.04M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has declined 7.60% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Threatens to Halt Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Warned It Would Ditch Project on May 31 Amid Political, Legal Uncertainty; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ EBITDA C$98.0M; 11/04/2018 – MORNEAU HAS SPOKEN TO KINDER MORGAN SINCE ANNOUNCEMENT; 10/04/2018 – Canada cabinet to discuss troubled Kinder Morgan pipeline; 26/04/2018 – B.C. SAYS TIMELINE OF REFERENCE CASE DEPENDS ON COURTS, “HIGHLY UNLIKELY” TO BE RESOLVED BY KINDER MORGAN’S MAY 31 DEADLINE; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO OWN COMPANY’S REMAINING ASSETS AFTER TRANS MOUNTAIN SALE, LOOKS TO EXPAND ON THEM; 29/05/2018 – Daniel Graeber: #BREAKING: Canada extends lifeline to Kinder Morgan’s plan to expand the Trans Mountain oil pipleine; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN AUG 2018; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada’s quarterly profit down 5 pct on lower transported volumes

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 432.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 30,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,980 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.55 million, up from 6,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $123.01. About 4.99M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA; 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 24/05/2018 – VISA INVESTS FOR LATAM, CARIBBEAN MOBILE PAYMENTS/TOKENIZATION; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $235.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 40,397 shares to 190,496 shares, valued at $10.06 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 19,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,960 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

